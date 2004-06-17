17/06/04/1321208 story
posted by martyb on Sunday June 04, @10:41PM
from the naner-naner dept.
Privacy Online News reports
Denmark's ISPs are collectively putting their foot down and will no longer surrender identifying subscriber information to the copyright industry's lawyer armies. This follows a ruling in neighboring Norway, where the Supreme Court ruled that ISP Telenor is under no obligation to surrender subscriber identities, observing that the infraction of the copyright distribution monopoly is not nearly a serious enough issue to breach telecommunications privacy. This has the potential to end a long time of copyright industry free reign in Denmark, and will likely create a long series of court cases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @11:12PM
Never thought the day would come when the government would finally see reason. Sadly it is not MY government, but I'll take a win anywhere at this point!
