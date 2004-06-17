from the content-and-context dept.
Researchers have found that a one paragraph letter to the New England Journal of Medicine in 1980 was "uncritically cited as evidence that addiction was rare with long-term opioid therapy" [emphasis in original retained]:
Canadian researchers have traced the origins of the opioid crisis to one letter published almost 40 years ago.
The letter, which said opioids were not addictive, was published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 1980.
Dr David Juurlink says the journal's prestige helped fuel the misguided belief that opioids were safe.
His research found that the letter was cited more than 600 times, usually to argue that opioids were not addictive.
On Wednesday, the NEJM published Dr Juurlink's rebuttal to the 1980 letter, along with his team's analysis of the number of times the letter was cited by other researchers.
The two names to blame? Dr. Hershel Jick and his assistant Jane Porter. Dr. Jick did not anticipate the misuse of his short letter:
Jick still works at Boston University School of Medicine. He told the Associated Press this week that he is "essentially mortified that that letter to the editor was used as an excuse to do what these drug companies did."
"They used this letter to spread the word that these drugs were not very addictive," he said. Jick noted that he testified as a government witness in a lawsuit some years ago concerning the marketing of pain drugs.
A 1980 Letter on the Risk of Opioid Addiction (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMc1700150) (DX)
Addiction Rare in Patients Treated with Narcotics (DOI: 10.1056/NEJM198001103020221) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @03:59PM
When I did medical research I would find stuff like this all the time. Sometimes a paper would cite an earlier one that just speculated something in the intro/discussion, then another paper would cite that one until the speculation became something "everyone knows". Other times they would cite a paper claiming it included an experiment when it simply didn't. Other times the original paper would claim to have checked something (eg no correlation between x and y) but if you extract the data from the charts and analyze yourself you see a very huge one. AFAIK that drug is still in clinical trials. Watch out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @04:35PM (1 child)
Can't we just blame this on moral decline, lazy bums and the erosion of family values like usual.
Oh wait, it's white Republicans dying? White Trump voters? OK let's cut all their healthcare lol. At least Republicans will get to taste their own dog food that they've been putting on the menu for the last 30 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 04, @04:47PM
We've eaten the dogfood. Now we're eating the dogs. My best advice, keep your ugly sister home!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday June 04, @04:46PM
The letter seems to cover it's bases fairly well. First, the professional environment when the letter was written tended to discourage the prescription of potentially addictive drugs. Not ban them, nothing like that, it just discouraged any unnecessary prescriptions. Bearing that in mind, the letter goes on to stipulate that properly monitored patients, in hospital, seldom developed addictions.
Maybe Jick "contributed" to some small degree to today's crisis. Maybe Jick should have emphasized the limitations of his stufy. Maybe Jick was less than 100% responsible. But, Jick didn't twist the pharmaceutical company's arms to wage a sales campaign, pushing the drugs.
Someone is looking for a scapegoat is all I see here. We had a related discussion recently, which exposed Big Pharma's culpability in this. https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=19639&page=1&cid=513377 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday June 04, @05:11PM
I read both letters, the original and the response, and they're apples and oranges comparisons.
The most striking observation is the original letter specified patients in the hospital. So, setting a broken leg or surgery or cancer hospice care.
Whereas the response letter specifically defines the problem as outpatient long term use.
I think its very likely both letters do not conflict and are simultanously true.
It sounds extremely realistic that giving a terminally ill hospice patient an injection in their last week of life or giving a little kid an injection while their broken leg is set into a cast will not result in long term addiction. While at the same time sending someone home with a bottle or two of pills and medical instructions that they are not medically cleared to do anything but get high and watch daytime TV is probably going to turn them into a raging addict.
Just look at the setting alone; one scenario associates getting high with dying, broken bones, car accident, burn unit, not really positive stuff. The other associates getting high with partying at home and watching TV. Hmm. Getting high in the burn unit after the fire accident or getting high watching anime at home, I wonder which makes more addicts LOL.
