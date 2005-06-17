from the ask-siri dept.
As Apple prepares to show off new features for the iPhone and other devices at its developer conference on Monday, the company is grappling with an uncomfortable issue: Many of its existing features are already too complicated for many users to figure out.
At last year’s conference, for example, Apple’s top software executive, Craig Federighi, demonstrated how users could order food, scribble doodles and send funny images known as stickers in chats on its Messages app. The idea was to make Messages, one of the most popular apps on the iPhone, into an all-purpose tool like China’s WeChat.
But the process of finding and installing other apps in Messages is so tricky that most users have no idea they can even do it, developers and analysts say.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @05:44AM
I thought this was a news site, not a history lesson:
"Apple users too dumb to use most feature of their devices" seems right out of the 1 button mouse days.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday June 05, @06:15AM (1 child)
This is a general problem with computing. Whether we're talking about smart phones or office applications.
- The developer and power users know the interface inside and out. Small tweaks seem like optimizations to them, but confuse the heck out of occasional users.
- UX designers make changes for no good reason.
As a minor example, consider the android button that takes you to the home screen. This was once (Android 3.x?) a house-shaped icon, which you could pretty easily associate with the "home" screen. They changed the symbol to a simple geometric shape. Don't peek: is it (a) a triagle, (b) a circle, or (c) a square? If we could do a fair test, I'll bet fewer than half really get that question right. Experience users know that it's the symbol in the middle. New and casual users? They will poke randomly at the three geometric shapes, and hope to get it right. This was, and remains a total brainfart: it made some UX designer feel all fuzzy and warm inside, but it makes life more difficult for users.
Never touch a running system. No change for the sake of change. Keep it simple, stupid.
Clichés. But with a lot of truth in them...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @06:29AM
Someone once thought that ABCXYZ gamepads were too easy...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @06:39AM
Some users want to use special features, but other users may simply have no desire to use them, and the ability to understand how to use the feature may not have any bearing on whether a user makes use of the feature.
However, it must be said that if the features were truly well designed, people of average intelligence would have no trouble figuring out how to use the features.
Apple lost its way with respect to simple elegant design years ago, and for years Apple has been creating bloated crap. iTunes is a good example : it's been a monstrous overly complex turd for years. Apple doesn't seem to understand that a lot of the stuff it does is neither interesting nor useful to a large percentage of people who use the products. Personally I think Apple's design department is in the grip of a sort of myopia. I remember trying to explain to an Apple rep that I wanted to sync my iPhone with my Mac without using iCloud, because I am often in a location where there is NO internet or cell phone service. The rep seemed to have trouble understanding that such a location was even possible !
I've been a fan of Apple stuff for a good while, but I think I have bought my last Apple product, because the stuff they are selling these days is not well designed
stuff. It is just stuff and worse than that Apple keeps removing things which are IMPORTANT to me and others ( headphone jack ...! ).
Tim Cook is leading Apple into the abyss of poorly designed crap. The last time Apple sucked this badly was when John Sculley was on board.
