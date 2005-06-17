from the death-and-taxes dept.
The next time you book a holiday apartment in Barcelona you may wake up to find an inspector standing at the end of the bed.
Amid growing evidence that the massive upsurge in tourist apartments is driving rents up and residents out, the city has launched a crackdown on illegal, unlicensed apartments, and Airbnb, the dominant platform, is in the eye of the storm, although not the only offender.
According to the council, there are about 16,000 holiday rentals in the city, of which nearly 7,000 are unlicensed. Last year Barcelona fined Airbnb €600,000 for continuing to advertise unlicensed flats on its platform.
The city has doubled from 20 to 40 the team of inspectors who roam the streets seeking out illegal rentals, armed with apps that reveal at a click whether properties are legal or not. By next year their number will have risen to more than 100. Cross-referencing licences with property advertised online, they identify rogue apartments which are then ordered to close down. Owners – when they can be found – face fines of up to €60,000.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 05, @08:49AM (5 children)
Any ideas on how to prevent price hikes for tenants without forbidding letting out or airbnb-like services?
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday June 05, @09:03AM (2 children)
You can't really. Airbnb, like Uber, is a parasitic institution slowly strangling cities. An outright ban is the best solution for all involved.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 05, @09:11AM (1 child)
That's an interesting point. Airbnb and Uber probably will actually change the city environment. My opinion however is that this effect would be massively positive though with more transportation and living options available to residents and visitors.
(Score: 2) by lx on Monday June 05, @09:45AM
The trouble is that in practice Airbnb reduces living options by taking appartments off the market, reduces living quality by saddling neighbours with unaccountable tourists who are loud, litter and are gone in two weeks and it disrupts the local economy to the point where shops catering to the local population are driven out of business but there is a fucking waffle house on every street corner.
You're entitled to your opinion, but it doesn't match the reality of the situation in many European cities.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 05, @09:08AM
Sure, supply and demand. More apartments (supply) or less tenants (demand). There's also rent control which doesn't fail too hard as long as conditions are near market rates (though one would wonder why a city would bother with that, if conditions were near market rate).
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @09:21AM
tax airbnb like a hotel, and make them respect all the rules of a hotel.
problem solved.
if an apartment is deemed "residential", it means people either live in it for three months or more, or they're not allowed to live there.
If I live in a building with my family, I don't want strangers coming and going as they please in the building.
yes, you are allowed to call me whatever you like, but me and my neighbours will vote for a mayor who agrees with us.
