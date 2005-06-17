from the multiple-guess-tests dept.
At last weekend’s annual meeting of the Association for Psychological Science (APS) in Boston, Cornell University psychologist Robert Sternberg sounded an alarm about the influence of standardized tests on American society. Sternberg, who has studied intelligence and intelligence testing for decades, is well known for his “triarchic theory of intelligence,” which identifies three kinds of smarts: the analytic type reflected in IQ scores; practical intelligence, which is more relevant for real-life problem solving; and creativity. Sternberg offered his views in a lecture associated with receiving a William James Fellow Award from the APS for his lifetime contributions to psychology. He explained his concerns to Scientific American.
[An edited transcript of the interview follows.]
What I argue is that intelligence that’s not modulated and moderated by creativity, common sense and wisdom is not such a positive thing to have. What it leads to is people who are very good at advancing themselves, often at other people’s expense. We may not just be selecting the wrong people, we may be developing an incomplete set of skills—and we need to look at things that will make the world a better place.
-- submitted from IRC
Related:
AI Researchers Develop Curiosity Algorithm
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 05, @12:08PM (1 child)
Hmm.. that sounds so familiar somehow. I wonder where from.. :-)
Carly Fiorina?
Satya Nadella?
Bernard Madoff?
Kenneth Lay?
Charles Koch?
David Koch?
Chet Pipkin?
Or was that the right to repair? riaa? mpaa? seems there's a temporary memory failure ;)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Monday June 05, @12:37PM
At last an explanation for the proliferation of asshole MBAs.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @12:19PM (1 child)
Sure sounds like it's in fact a very good thing to have, compared to not having it, for the person themselves and their family.
People have only a duty to themselves, and to fulfil the obligations they undertake.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday June 05, @12:43PM
Just remember, the endpoint of your philosophy is that the rest of us should incinerate those people for the good of all.
Does that ring a bell?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 05, @12:29PM
Usually a dog whistle for anti-white racism. Go ahead, just watch how its implemented.
Yeah, about that... I'm familiar with Linda Gottfredson's critique of this cranks theory, she is honest which results in appearing to be absolutely brutal, sure, dude's theory sounds really nice, but the "real" theory correlates with a zillion measurable outcomes indicating success.
Dude is basically trying to sell a nice smelling non-scientific variant of alchemy to a population that's already implemented organic chemistry and chemical engineering. It don't matter how nice it sounds, it predicts nothing and what we have works pretty well and its not going to sell well. Good luck convincing the chief engineer of a successful oil refinery to replace his hydrocracker that eats H2 and outputs lighter "cracked" products that he should replace that piece of hardware with an interpretive bongo drum and dance circle and that'll produce just as much profit and gasoline...
Dude's theory is kind of the "String Theory" of psych. He's (probably) a nice guy. The theory sounds highly entertaining, and is not morally or ethically inherently offensive superficially. You can get normies to believe anything if you state it authoritatively enough, so it sells well to journalists and readers. It makes no measurable predictions about reality, and existing theory predicts the future far better than the proposed theory. As a religious belief there's nothing really wrong with it other than trying to talk about it as if it were a scientific theory, which it is not.
The nicest possible way to interpret Gottfredson WRT Sternberg is that Sternberg's nice sounding religious belief might be on to some if he could produce good numbers out of real data, but the dude's produced numbers at a quality and rate beneath existing theories.
I'm just saying this is kind of like SN reporting on a evolutionary biology conference and not mentioning the guest of honor is a creationist.
I know about Gottfredson vs Sternberg because about a decade ago (this debate goes back awhile ...) there was a pretty interesting AI topic lecture that got recorded and can be watched on youtube and to make a long lecture very short, the Gottfredson way of looking at the world is very traditional and successful way to write neural network training software, you know, make a numeric relevant success metric, grade the result, "punish" or "reward" the neural net, repeat until you get great results, whereas the Sternberg way of looking at intelligence WRT writing software is WTF is "be creative" mean, insert a lot of calls to a random number generator? But that's just simulated annealing which is a whole nother topic. Sternberg-ism at least as of 10-15 years ago was explicitly non-scientific. And because AI tends to be cross discipline, you can get pointy-haired-boss types of a liberal arts bent writing papers and asking questions of why programmers can't write a Sternberg-ist-ic program. They can't because its bunk. Its like blaming programmers for not working hard enough to write "warp drive" navigation software.
I can't find the link to the lecture mentioned above and its early in the morning so I'd rather be rick rolling anyway, but whatever. Its an old lecture I don't remember the conference name or maybe it was a classroom lecture I don't remember much other than Gottfredson powned Sternberg fairly brutally to a level I've not seen much in academia, which in itself is kinda entertaining.
I have my own theory which seems to match reality, that STEM people like Gottfredson-ism because its all predictive statistical models just like engineering an airplane wing (kinda) whereas liberal arts people seem to flock to Sternberg because he tells a nice religious belief of a story or fable that is math free.
Reply to This