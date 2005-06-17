from the birthday-candle dept.
[...] the tentative date for launch is now June 11th.
The experiment requires specific weather conditions. On the day of launch, a two-stage Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket will carry ten canisters that will be deployed about five minutes after liftoff. The canisters will then create vividly colored artificial clouds aka [also known as] vapor tracers. NASA scientists will then visually track the subsequent particle motions to gain further understanding of the ionosphere.
UPDATE (5 a.m., June 4): NASA Postpones Sounding Rocket Launch from Wallops
The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for June 4 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility has been postponed due to clouds impacting the ability to test a new ampoule ejection system designed to support studies of the ionosphere and aurora.
While the launch window runs through June 6, forecast weather is not conducive for supporting the test mission through the remainder of the window. The launch is now scheduled for no earlier than June 11, pending range availability.
NASA has two ground stations—at Wallops and Duck, N.C.—to view blue-green and red artificial clouds that will be produced as part of the test. Clear skies are required at one of the two ground stations for this test.
The June 4 attempt was the fourth for this mission. The first two attempts were scrubbed due to winds and clouds. The third attempt was scrubbed due to boats in the launch hazard area.
The multi-canister ampoule ejection system flying on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able.
Canisters will deploy between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch releasing blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds. These clouds, or vapor tracers, allow scientists on the ground to visually track particle motions in space. The clouds may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.
More information on the new date and time will be released when available; updates will be posted to www.nasa.gov/wallops.
The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will open at 3:30 a.m. on launch day for viewing the flight.
Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 3:45 a.m. on the Wallops Ustream site. Launch updates also are available via the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.
—NASA
Check out this map by NASA to see if you are in the viewing area.
