Frank Kemp was working on his computer when his cellphone let out the sound of Mario — from Super Mario Bros. — collecting a coin. That signaled he had a new voice mail message, yet his phone had never rung.
"At first, I thought I was crazy," said Mr. Kemp, a video editor in Dover, Del. "When I checked my voice mail, it made me really angry. It was literally a telemarketing voice mail to try to sell telemarketing systems."
Mr. Kemp had just experienced a technology gaining traction called ringless voice mail, the latest attempt by telemarketers and debt collectors to reach the masses. The calls are quietly deposited through a back door, directly into a voice mail box — to the surprise and (presumably) irritation of the recipient, who cannot do anything to block them.
Regulators are considering whether to ban these messages. They have been hearing from ringless voice mail providers and pro-business groups, which argue that these messages should not qualify as calls and, therefore, should be exempt from consumer protection laws that ban similar types of telephone marketing.
But consumer advocates, technology experts, people who have been inundated with these calls and the lawyers representing them say such an exemption would open the floodgates. Consumers' voice mail boxes would be clogged with automated messages, they say, making it challenging to unearth important calls, whether they are from an elderly mother's nursing home or a child's school.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Monday June 05, @01:46PM (1 child)
Do these voice mail services record the telephone number that were used to make the call?
And time?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday June 05, @02:00PM
Yes, but since the bad guys routinely fake the incoming phone number, that's not much help. You can tell the FTC about it [donotcall.gov] if you like, though.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @01:48PM
Hear me out: If this world actually made any sense, then I would have control of my services and devices sufficient to allow me to implement the following:
If I know you, I put you on the whitelist;
If you're a spammer, I put you on the blacklist;
if I don't know you, I require you to pay me $1 worth of bitcoin or something in order to reach me, which I'll refund if you're someone with which it is worthwhile to communicate.
However, the world does not make any sense; you are not given such obvious control over your own life; you live in a world filled with people who cut up their own sons' sexual organs to please the creator of the entire universe. Nobody cares about you at least not beyond how useful you may be for some other person's purpose.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday June 05, @01:59PM
Advertising is dying.
As it's dying, advertisers are trying anything they can think of to get what they have to say into your brain, because you are getting better and better at avoiding what they want to tell you. I'm guessing almost everybody reading this comment is using an adblocker in your browser, so poof goes most online advertising. If you watch TV, it's probably through a DVR of some kind where you can press a 30-second skip button and go right past the bit where they interrupt the story to sell something (or it's an illegal download/stream that didn't have the ads in the first place). And of course nobody is getting the newspaper or reading lots of print magazines anymore.
Advertising used to serve an important purpose, namely answering the question "Where can I get _____?" Nowadays, instead of searching through advertisements, we do either "Google, who sells _____ around here, or who can deliver it in a couple of days?" or even now "Siri, buy me a ______." Its continued existence is an exercise in denial.
In Capitalist America, ads view you!
