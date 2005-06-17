from the can't-take-it-with-you dept.
SAN FRANCISCO — When John Battelle's teenage son broke his leg at a suburban soccer game, naturally the first call his parents made was to 911. The second was to Dr. Jordan Shlain, the concierge doctor here who treats Mr. Battelle and his family. "They're taking him to a local hospital," Mr. Battelle's wife, Michelle, told Dr. Shlain as the boy rode in an ambulance to a nearby emergency room in Marin County. "No, they're not," Dr. Shlain instructed them. "You don't want that leg set by an E.R. doc at a local medical center. You want it set by the head of orthopedics at a hospital in the city." Within minutes, the ambulance was on the Golden Gate Bridge, bound for California Pacific Medical Center, one of San Francisco's top hospitals. Dr. Shlain was there to meet them when they arrived, and the boy was seen almost immediately by an orthopedist with decades of experience.
For Mr. Battelle, a veteran media entrepreneur, the experience convinced him that the annual fee he pays to have Dr. Shlain on call is worth it, despite his guilt over what he admits is very special treatment. "I feel badly that I have the means to jump the line," he said. "But when you have kids, you jump the line. You just do. If you have the money, would you not spend it for that?"
Increasingly, it is a question being asked in hospitals and doctor's offices, especially in wealthier enclaves in places like Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and New York. And just as a virtual velvet rope has risen between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else on airplanes, cruise ships and amusement parks, widening inequality is also transforming how health care is delivered. Money has always made a big difference in the medical world: fancier rooms at hospitals, better food and access to the latest treatments and technology. Concierge practices, where patients pay several thousand dollars a year so they can quickly reach their primary care doctor, with guaranteed same-day appointments, have been around for decades.
But these aren't the concierge doctors you've heard about — and that's intentional.
Dr. Shlain's Private Medical group does not advertise and has virtually no presence on the web, and new patients come strictly by word of mouth. But with annual fees that range from $40,000 to $80,000 (more than 10 times what conventional concierge practices charge), the suite of services goes far beyond 24-hour access or a Nespresso machine in the waiting room.
Indeed, as many Americans struggle to pay for health care — or even, with the future of the Affordable Care Act in question on Capitol Hill, face a loss of coverage — this corner of what some doctors call the medical-industrial complex is booming: boutique doctors and high-end hospital wards.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 4, Informative) by ikanreed on Monday June 05, @04:54PM (4 children)
No seriously.
Kill these people, consume their flesh, and use their skeletons to construct a marginally less shitty society.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @05:01PM
Don't be an idiot. You are what you eat. Nothing will change! :)
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday June 05, @05:08PM (1 child)
I fear it will come to violence. These sociopaths are only human in the biological sense; their souls are empty.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday June 05, @05:16PM
Don't be a hypocrite. You would do the same thing if you had that kind of money. It may be disgusting, but that's a reflection of the society we've built more than of any individual's choices.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday June 05, @05:15PM
I came here to say exactly that. This is what you get when you let money and avarice run literally everything in your society. When money is in of itself a goal that sets aside all compassion, empathy, and humanity.
You end up with a shitty society that mimics the Psychlo society, which is based entirely on sociopathic avarice and holding leverage over others to exploit them.
At least the fucker feels guilty about it, but if he felt so fucking guilty, is he increasing all of wages of his staff to living wages? Is he making sure it is at least possible for his wage slaves, that made him so fucking rich, to have plain and simple access to the line?
If this fucker wasn't so stupid, he would realize the ONLY reason why he need to feel guilty about spending $80,000 a year for health care for his kids is because other avaricious fucks have made the U.S medical system a fucking joke with maybe 30c on the dollar spent on your care. It's only expensive because of the parasites that have made it expensive.
There are other countries where kids play soccer and their parents don't have this drama in their lives. They just take their kids to a doctor, the bone is set, and life goes on. Only in this fucking shit-hole does a father need to exploit the shit out of everyone else to get on top, so their kids have access to medical that literally tens of millions of wage slavers will no longer have access to at all.
All for greed. All for money.
Kill the entire 1%. Gut them. Watch their blood flow through the streets, and then watch all of our lives get better when their avarice is no longer sociopathically driving us to extinction.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NewNic on Monday June 05, @05:13PM
Translation:
"You don't want that leg set by someone who does that all day long, you want it done by someone who does it occasionally."
Seriously, this is snake oil being sold to the wealthy. It's not like setting a broken limb requires some kind of rare special skill. They guy who does it all the time is probably better at it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 05, @05:14PM
If you were the filthy rich guy, would you want to be denied special treatment though you were willing and able to pay for it ? No, you'd want the special treatment and you'd get it.
I'm not saying I like this, but the people who are going to whine about it have the maturity level of a young child. Life is NOT fair, and some people will always have advantages in various situations. To seek and desire an advantage is a core component of human nature. Only fools would try to remove all advantages and make everyone equal, because the truth is that all humans are NOT FUCKING EQUAL. Some are superior, some are inferior, and this is reality.
However, in the end, the grim reaper is even-handed in dealing with us all, whether we are homeless or billionaires. If you don't think this is true, just ask Steve Jobs.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday June 05, @05:18PM
The American health care system is broken. Obamacare did not fix it. The exact why's and wherefore's of that subject are huge and complex and I couldn't begin to do it justice, so I won't try.
I will say that emergency rooms are a special kind of nightmare. Even in big hospitals with a lot of throughput, it's like entering some Dantean hell with hysterical addicts chained to gurneys under police guard, screaming homeless, poor people with no insurance who are there for minor issues because they can't afford insurance, and on and on. Even if you're a person with insurance you will wait for tens of hours and get no resolution or intelligent assessment. The ER doctors are interns who frankly don't know what the heck they're doing.
If you can in fact afford to pay for the kind of service TFA is talking about, and it works as advertised, it's worth it. If it can get you past the internists and hacks to experienced doctors, it's worth it.
For everyone else, I would recommend looking up symptoms of the current infectious disease scare du jour and listing those when you get to the ER. They bump you to the front of the queue, because you could represent a public health menace.
Washington DC delenda est.
