A California mother shared video of her 3-year-old daughter being "let off with a warning" by an officer who caught her driving a Barbie Jeep without a license.

Serenity Hanna posted a video to Facebook showing her 3-year-old daughter, Davy, having a run-in with a Huntington Beach Police officer.

"No license, no registration", the officer says, "What are we going to do about this?"

The little girl hits the accelerator and attempts to flee the scene, sparking an ultra slow-speed pursuit.

"I can't believe this is happening", Hanna says through laughter.

"Our 3 year old daughter had a run in with HBPD this evening while out for a drive", she wrote in the Facebook post. "Even though she tried to flee the scene, the officer let her off with a warning and a badge sticker. We failed to ask this officer's name but he made our day and gave us a story to tell our family for years to come!"