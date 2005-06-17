from the friends-become-enemies dept.
Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations have severed diplomatic and transport ties with the Gulf state of Qatar, claiming Doha's regional policies fuel extremism and terrorism.
The synchronised attempt to isolate Qatar also includes Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, escalating a simmering dispute over Qatar's support for political Islam and perceptions that Doha is open to closer ties with Saudi Arabia's arch-rival, Iran.
Source: Financial Times
Two weeks ago, the same four countries blocked Qatari news sites, including Al Jazeera. Controversial comments purportedly by Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani criticising Saudi Arabia appeared on Qatari state media.
Source: BBC News
Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5, Al Arabiya reported, citing state media outlets from the Gulf countries. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt said they will suspend air and sea travel to Qatar, while Riyadh said it would close overland border crossings with its Gulf neighbor as well. Bahrain gave Qatari diplomats 48 hours to leave, while Saudi Arabia gave Qatari citizens two weeks to leave. Qatar has also reportedly been cut out of the coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen. The breakdown of diplomatic ties stems from tensions over Doha's relationship with Tehran and its alleged support for the Muslim Brotherhood. With a small population and a unitary state centralized around Doha, Qatar lacks the internal ethno-religious tensions and political insecurities of its neighbors.
Source: Stratfor
A group claims it will begin publishing the private emails of the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States this weekend, according to a report from The Daily Beast.
"GlobalLeaks" - which does not appear to be related to the WikiLeaks-type website sharing the same name - sent 55 pages of Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba's emails to the news outlet along with a message saying the group would publish the entire cache this Saturday.
According to the message, the leaked emails will demonstrate "how a small rich country/company used lobbyists to hurt American interests and those of it allies."
Source: The Hill
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday June 06, @12:55AM (3 children)
I'm amazingly great at building. Look at the Trump Building in New York City. I paid $1 million for a $400 million building, terrific deal. Right there on Wall Street. 40 Wall Street, it's amazing. 71 stories. You know what, 71 is 69 with two fingers up your ass. That's great, I just made that up. I'm a very big deal on Wall Street, everybody loves me there. I'm building a coalition against Shiism. I call it my coalition of the willing. Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven't heard it. I mean, I just, I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It's what you have to do. A coalition of the willing, to put an end to Shiism once and for all. A final solution. Have you heard that expression used before? I just came up with it right now. As I've told you before, a big part of the Shia problem is Iran. Ultimately we're going after Iran. Believe me. Very bad people (or sick). I call them terrorists. But as you know, with terrorists you need to kill their families. Go after their wives. Get very, very firm with the wives. I didn't say kill. We have to go after them. As I said, Iran is terrorists. Honestly. So we go after Iran's family. And Qatar is the family. That's why the coalition of the willing is going after Qatar. Folks, we have to take them out (like NATO). Cut off their food. And their emir. Cut off his head. Like Kathy Griffin did to me. Regime change, I call it. It's an expression I came up with. Like when NBC put in Arnold on The Apprentice to replace me. Except the guy we're replacing is a loser. Let me tell you, folks, we're prepared to take out Qatar. I've primed the pump. Have you heard that expression before? Because I haven't, I mean, I came up with it when I was in the Middle East. Priming the pump. With troops. I inherited a mess from Obama. We've got a great base in Qatar, Al-Udeid Air Base. It's huge. 10,000 troops, great, great American troops. And the biggest airstrip you've seen in your whole life. Folks, I build like you wouldn't believe. Believe me. I'm going to call it Trump Air Base. Because I always, always put America first. U.S.A. And Russia, I'm going to talk to Russia about the Shia problem. We're working with Russia in Syria. But we've got a great coalition, folks, we've got Saudi Arabia. We've got Yemen. And the Maldives. Great country, the Maldives. I mean, I don't know, I've never been to it, but probably a great country. They're willing and that's fantastic. Coalition of the willing. President Yameen, great guy. They say he didn't win the popular vote. They're unbelievable liars, just the most dishonest people you've ever seen in your life. The lying press. Have you ever heard that expression before? Get ready for some fireworks, it's gonna be great! #MAGA #Trump2020 #TrumpSteaks
(Score: 3, Funny) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Tuesday June 06, @01:10AM
Make America Graft Again.
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @01:49AM
If you want to be great... Stay the *uck off of Twitter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @02:11AM
This verbosity seems to be a bit beyond "your" usual experience.
Try some paragraph breaks next time.
Ultimately we're going after Iran
The latest webcast [libsyn.com] of The Jimmy Dore Show [google.com] includes a whole bunch of stuff using one of "your" guys as a punching bag, specifically about the absolute monarchy of Saudi Arabia, which you admire, and contrasting that with Iran, which has democratic elections.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 5, Informative) by Jeremiah Cornelius on Tuesday June 06, @01:08AM (3 children)
Qatar is well-documented as a primary banker for Daesh/ISIL/ISIS/Al Nusra.
The only people these salafist mercenaries hate more than heterogeneous, secular societies like Syria are Iranian Shi'ite.
Tarring Iran with an unsourced and evidence-free link to jihadism has been a frequent conservative meme in US, UK and Israeli press.
Funny, tho'. With presence on Golan, these ISIS death-culters never seem to attack Israel, nor even mention cause with the struggle for Palestine.
Increasingly fascist Turkey, either. Turkey is a known supporter, along with Qatar.
The whole business is queer as fish. You'll never figure it out from "journalism" that sources only agencies and officials.
You're betting on the pantomime horse...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @02:07AM
Clearly, there is something about it that isn't halal.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @02:16AM
http://www.atimes.com/article/hamas-powerless-isis-gains-ground-palestine/ [atimes.com]
http://gulfnews.com/news/mena/palestine/daesh-claims-rare-attack-on-israel-1.1975967 [gulfnews.com]
http://www.jpost.com/Arab-Israeli-Conflict/5-members-of-ISIS-in-Palestine-sentenced-to-jail-terms-in-plea-bargain-467221 [jpost.com]
Not only does Israel not want Daesh anywhere in Palestine, but neither do Hamas or Fatah. So its not a huge surprise that Daesh activity is pretty restricted there, everybody is going to team-up against them.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday June 06, @02:16AM
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 4, Informative) by n1 on Tuesday June 06, @01:11AM (1 child)
It is host to a forward headquarters of United States Central Command, headquarters of United States Air Forces Central Command, No. 83 Expeditionary Air Group RAF, and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing of the USAF.
Qatar proven natural gas reserves stand at approximately 25 trillion cubic meters. Qatar holds almost 14 percent of total world natural gas reserves and is the third-largest in the world after Russia and Iran.
It has the highest GDP per capita in the world, $129,700. $20k higher than Luxembourg.
Qatari nationals have large investments in UK real estate such as; the Shard, Harrods, Chelsea Barracks and the Olympic Village, as well having a stake in Canary Wharf.
Yemeni government, Eastern Libya government, Maldives, Mauritius have also cut ties with Qatar.
Al Jazeera news network is funded by the Qatari govermnet.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 06, @02:10AM
So, they fund the terrorists but let us have an airbase in their country so we're cool.
I'm so fucking sick of the middle east. We have the gas due to fracking and CAFE standards, we don't need them anymore. Why can't we just get the fuck out of anywhere within 1,000 miles of Iran (hoping that included Afghanistan) and let them just shoot each other.
