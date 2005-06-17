from the employees-can't-afford-to-be-customers dept.
Casual dining is in danger — and millennials are to blame.
Brands such as TGI Fridays, Ruby Tuesday, and Applebee's have faced sales slumps and dozens of restaurant closures, as casual dining chains have struggled to attract customers and grow sales.
"Casual-dining restaurants face a uniquely challenging market today," Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith recently wrote in a letter to shareholders.
According to Smith, these sit-down restaurants' struggles can blamed on the most-frequently besmirched generation: millennials.
"Millennial consumers are more attracted than their elders to cooking at home, ordering delivery from restaurants and eating quickly, in fast-casual or quick-serve restaurants," Smith wrote.
Millenials are too focused on food ordering apps and healthy cuisine.
(Score: 3, Touché) by idiot_king on Tuesday June 06, @02:33AM (9 children)
Are you saying that... Capitalism is failing to meet our needs????
What an absolute travesty! Whatever will we do without Hyperconsumerism aka Capitalism!? Money save us!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @02:37AM
No, no, no. Millennials can't afford to $x because they spend too much eating out! let $x = eat out
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @02:55AM (6 children)
Capitalism is merely the recognition that resources are best allocated when those resources are allocated solely by a person who has gained control of those resources through voluntary agreement with others.
This is an iterative process by which voluntary interaction becomes the overwhelming norm, and by which the shaping of society becomes aligned with the universe's most fundamental process of complex systems: Evolution by Variation (competition) and Selection (consumer choice).
If any economic system is to work (say, socialism), then that economic system must be built atop capitalism; capitalism is the fundamental philosophy—if you want socialism, that allocate your own resources (that is, your own capital, such your your labor, time, etc.) to such endeavors.
YOU are a capitalist... you just don't want to believe it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:08AM (3 children)
Or it's the process by which those who have unethically gained control of resources launder and grow their wealth
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:20AM (1 child)
Well, that's true because men are not angels. Maybe GP can help us understand how men may become angels, so we're not stuck with some violently imposed monopoly where those who have unethically gained control of resources launder them and unethically gain control of more resources at an exponential rate.
(Until men are angels, hint to GP, read "wealth" as "unethically gained resources." Hmm, I think we have a catchphrase that's better than "if men were angels," perhaps on par with "violently imposed monopoly:" behold, "unethically gained resources." Yes/No? I like it at least, kudos.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:36AM
As men are not angels, why would you ever entrust them with a bizarrely blessed-and-ordained monopoly on violence (e.g., the power of a "government")??? Are you insane?
Indeed, in the world at large, there is no such thing as One World Government; governments actually must compete—despite their violent and unangelic natures, this competition keeps governments' excesses in check.
Rather than ignore it, capitalism embraces the fact that men are not angels; capitalism not only allows, but implies the necessity of competition and consumer choice in the provision of those very services that governments often commandeer or otherwise arrogate to themselves, because that is the only way to ensure that the shapes of these services evolve in a way that is productive for society at large.
When devils are forced to compete, the angels are free to go about the mundane business of living productive lives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:22AM
Read what I wrote; by my definition, what you wrote is not an example of capitalism.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday June 06, @03:34AM (1 child)
Except that capitalism as generally conceived is based upon a completely unnatural principle: the ability to accumulate large amounts of capital. That depends on the ability to restrict transactions to the small subset which are mutually voluntary, and thus completely disconnects the concept from anything fundamental. (The rabbit does not voluntarily feed the fox, nor the carrot the gopher)
In nature (aka fundamental principles) "capital" is measured primarily in terms of personal attributes - size, strength, combat skill, and perhaps most analogous to modern capitalism, body fat. Calories being the currency of life. A few species store assets against the winter, but only to the extent that they can keep those assets hidden and/or defended from others, and it's pretty much impossible to accumulate more than a single year's worth of consumption.
That all combines to put a severe limit on the maximum possible wealth inequality. Strong property laws pretty much eradicate those limits, and any claim of capitalism as a fundamental principle along with it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:49AM
When the fox eats the rabbit, the fox is re-appropriating the resources of the rabbit against the rabbit's will; clearly, this is not a voluntary trade, and thus this is not an example of capitalism. (And, please, let's not forget that capitalism is an iterative process; it doesn't matter that the current distribution of resources has a sordid history.)
The coercive relationship between these two entities (the fox and the rabbit) yields something like subsistence—exactly the kind of existence that humans lived for most of their history. Then two things happened:
Technological advancements allowed for handling the logistics of capitalism (e.g., negotiating contracts, resolving disputes, and enforcing contracts, all of which require logic and numeracy and measurement of value, etc.).
A philosophical codification of capitalism as part of the culture. (for instance, it doesn't matter that one man is born of a noble family, while another of a peasant family; what matters is that their interaction be governed by a framework of agreements in advance; the nobleman must purchase meat from the butcher.)
Despite the fact that both of these developments are still woefully primitive, the result has been the greatest unlocking of productivity (and thus the greatest accumulation of wealth) that this part of the Universe has ever seen.
Get it yet?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 06, @03:48AM
Eat the millennials?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by goodie on Tuesday June 06, @02:49AM (2 children)
Those assholes don't want to pay a lot of money for cheap, low quality crap food that is saturated with fat, sugar, and salt. What a bunch of self-entitled pricks I tell you!
Millennials are also, for better or worse, more attracted to eating in expensive restaurants less often rather than eating often at shitty restaurants (or trying out new foods in perhaps "unusual" restaurants, e.g., like the Uighur that opened next to my place a few months ago...), cue instagram food porn and other nonsensical expressions depicting food pictures. Every time I look at the menus from those places I am like "ok I can do the same for 30% of the costs with better quality ingredients, without the loud sound of half-drunk customers and dirty plates, and it won't really take me long to make". No amount of "$20 for unlimited whatever" can make up for that. Only times I've eaten in one of those places was for a highway pit stop on a road trip.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tekk on Tuesday June 06, @03:08AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday June 06, @03:42AM
This is fascinating. As someone who enjoys cooking (and was baking my own bread before "artisan bread" became fashionable to bake at home again), I think it's great to hear people taking an interest in cooking more.
A question though: I completely get the aversion to Applebees, etc., especially due to cost. (I frankly NEVER understood why anyone ate there.) But I note the summary mentions delivery and "fast-casual or quick-serve" restaurants. I've read that places like Panera and Chipotle are thriving. I can't count the number of times in the past few years that people I know have been all excited about going to Panera -- which I think is "fine," but I also don't get.
So, how much of it is more cooking, and how of it is just interest in slightly cheaper and FASTER places to eat? Is speed important? One reason I remember going out with friends to a "casual dining" restaurant was to hang out. It wasn't about the food. It was about socialization. We couldn't yet afford more expensive restaurants, and we didn't want go to a take-out or fast-food joint: we wanted to hang out. Is that dynamic changing? I rarely see people lingering at Panera (not that I ever go there except when dragged by someone else). I really don't want to risk stereotyping, but the younger folks I do know somewhat seem so addicted to devices that I can't imagine sitting around for 90 minutes and just hanging out at a restaurant table with them. (Heck, more older adults also seem to be that way too, so I won't blame it on "Millennials.") Is that a factor at all? People just want to grab and go or get take-out, since sitting around a restaurant table socializing for extended periods is less important?
I'm just curious and wondering.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 06, @02:59AM (1 child)
I've been to Buffalo Wild Wings once. It was tasty, but not $$$ tasty. Haven't been back. Don't know if it's the rising minimum wage or whatever, but going to places like these fast casual joints just aren't worth the tasty vs price. The price has exceeded the value, big time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:17AM
The minimum wage has some effect on this, but the bigger issue is that corporations are sucking people dry at every opportunity. People have less money than they previously did because corporations refuse to pay people for their time and effort and to make that even worse, they're expecting to charge ungodly amounts of money for the products and services that they're selling.
There's absolutely no reason for my internet to cost $100 a month other than greed and there's no reason for most jobs to pay starvation wages other than corporations have gotten together and basically refused to offer decent competition.
I don't think it's so much the quality of the food that's the issue so much as the fact that you can make it for yourself for less. If you're going to go out it makes more sense to hit a restaurant that's either at the fast/cheap end of the spectrum or at the higher end where you can really enjoy the food and the entire experience. These places that the article talks about are in an uncomfortable medium between the two where they're expensive, but they're not really that great of an experience.
(Score: 1) by Vokbain on Tuesday June 06, @03:08AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:17AM
The real answer is that prices are kind of high -- sure, running a restaurant has a filthy amount of overhead, but ultimately, if I'm spending $12 a plate and then $2+ for a drink and then tax and then tip, I'm probably just not going to go to a sit down and eat place. Like the article mentions, Chipolte. They've got their own list of issues, but it's faster and cheaper.
Also, all those listed restaurants kind of suck, at least down here in south Florida. Olive Garden is absolute trash down here, and I used to be a big fan of them.
And then unlike the price, the quality of food you get from these places has gone down.
Chili's was another place I liked -- they're just okay now, and I really don't care enough to visit too often (in fact, if my girlfriend didn't adore the place, I probably wouldn't have been there more than once this year).
There are great local eateries that cost the same and taste better. Under that scope, these chains really do deserve to die.
This is literally the system working as intended.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:21AM
Damn Millennials have woken up and are not willing to sacrifice both wealth and health to keep Applebees and TGI Fridays alive?
Talk about entitlement... CEOs feeling entitled to the consumer's money and blaming consumers for not wanting to buy their crap.
(Score: 3, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday June 06, @03:24AM
I love KFC, it's great. I mean, the silverware isn't great. It's plastic, so I use my own. Silverware and goldware. When I eat KFC. When I drink my little Coke -- which is about the only Coke I have -- and have my little chicken, I guess that is a form of belonging, and I do that as often as possible because I feel cleansed. There's nothing like having a bucket of KFC all to myself. And two scoops of ice cream. And my own jet. I mean, I have my own jet. But now I fly in Air Force One. Not as nice as my own, but still pretty nice. But I make the sacrifice for you, my American people. My great American people. For you. Because I'm one of you. Not like Kathy Griffin. Terrible, terrible person. Sick (or bad). Like Millennials. Not @IvankaTrump, she's hot. I mean, I'm her father, I know what I'm talking about. Walk a mile in her shoes, you'll look great. And you'll feel great. Fantastic shoes! Very bad people, bad judgment. I mean, look at who they voted for. We got big problems when the Millennials voted. So I'm going to raise the voting age. I've issued an executive order, forming a commission. They're going to tell me the voting age is too low. Which I knew. Because I formed the commission and I told them. Going to raise the voting age. And eat big buckets of KFC. I think I'll buy KFC. Not a meal. The whole thing. And put gold everywhere. Fake gold. And mahogany paneling. Like on my airline. The buckets will be mahogany and fake gold. And the chicken will have a golden crust. With real gold. Because you can't cook with fake gold, only real gold. Gold leaf. I'm not a chef but I know about cooking. Only real gold, not fake, for the cooking. Very important, for the health. #TRUMP2020
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:31AM (1 child)
So when are these places going to sell avocado toast? https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/business/avocado-toast-millennials.htm [nytimes.com]
Seriously, why are all these "older people" blaming and shaming millennials for the problems the previous generations created? Most of the millennials are certainly not the ones who've been in power for decades.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday June 06, @03:47AM
"Seriously, why are all these "older people" blaming and shaming millennials for the problems the previous generations created?"
I blame it on a stunning lack of self-awareness
Reply to This
