The New York Times reports:
As school reformers nationwide push to expand publicly funded prekindergarten and enact more stringent standards, more students are being exposed at ever younger ages to formal math and phonics lessons [...]. That has worried some education experts and frightened those parents who believe that children of that age should be playing with blocks, not sitting still as a teacher explains a shape's geometric characteristics.
But now a new national study suggests that preschools that do not mix enough fiber into their curriculum may be doing their young charges a disservice.
The study found that by the end of kindergarten, children who had attended one year of "academic-oriented preschool" outperformed peers who had attended less academic-focused preschools by, on average, the equivalent of two and a half months of learning in literacy and math.
"Simply dressing up like a firefighter or building an exquisite Lego edifice may not be enough," said Bruce Fuller, the lead author of the study, conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. "If you can combine creative play with rich language, formal conversations and math concepts, that's more likely to yield the cognitive gains we observed."
U.S. News published a related piece recently arguing for more attention to preschool curricula and specific content, in addition to other measures of preschool programs. In contrast, a story in the Atlantic last year pointed out new "academic" approaches to preschool may actually be doing more harm than good. And any immediate gains (as cited in the new study) frequently turn out to be temporary. One oft-cited alternative is Finland's approach, which delays formal schooling until age 7, after a year of relatively unstructured government-mandated kindergarten.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:11PM
People that have had more training do better at subjects that need training than those without training, good jorb there accademidian
It's no wonder that education policy is screwed most academics need a bit or in most cases a lot more training themselves
PiMuNu on Tuesday June 06, @03:27PM
I think it is contrary to previous studies that showed informal "training" works better for younger kids. Not my field though.
Wootery on Tuesday June 06, @03:41PM
As usual, we see a clueless Internet commentator unable to see through their own hindsight bias, tell everyone how obvious are the results of science.
No, it isn't totally obvious that 'structured' nursery time is beneficial to children's cognitive development, hence the mention of those who believe that children of that age should be playing with blocks, not sitting still as a teacher explains a shape's geometric characteristics.
If the results had been the opposite, we'd have some other idiot telling us how obvious it is that it makes no difference whether gurgling toddlers play with bricks or watch a teacher talk about them.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:49PM
The children should be playing with blocks, but that play should be structured in a way that naturally gets the child to focus on some aspect of critical or geometric thinking.
Emphatically, children should not be forced to sit and listen to a teacher explain a shape's geometric characteristics.
You see? The real idiot here is you; you've implied the stupidest interpretation of these results. That's the real reason this isn't "common sense", because people like you still cannot understand what is being said.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:23PM
things:
Of course, we all know the real purpose of pre-school (and schooling at large): To provide a (usually government-funded) daycare, so that parents are free to earn tax monies for the State. That's why they are so bad at schooling; preparing the youth for productive participation in society is not the primary purpose.
PiMuNu on Tuesday June 06, @03:33PM
There is a selection bias (i.e. only rich kids with smart parents go to kindergarten). They may attempt to subtract it, I only skimmed the paper. Nonetheless I see no estimate in the paper of systematic uncertainty/bias. They report statistical uncertainties only. I don't believe the systematic uncertainty is negligible.
Also, again lightly skimming the paper, I only saw comparison with "whole population" and "no preschool"; not a comparison with "not rigorous preschool".
It seems hellish to try to estimate the systematic bias or uncertainty due to these sorts of effects, which to me casts the whole social sciences field into doubt. E.g. there are many highly correlated factors which affect the outcome of preschool education.
Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @03:47PM
I read just the other day that if you take poor black kids and poor white kids with the same IQ score, then they have the same longitudinal probability of climbing out of poverty; the only thing that seems to matter is a person's intelligence.
The following is becoming hard to deny: It's not the case that rich people are more likely to end up as higher-quality people, but rather that higher-quality people are more likely to end up rich; high-quality people produce biologically high-quality children, who are then put into high-quality learning environments (because that's what high-quality people would think is a good idea)—however, it's not the learning environment that makes the difference with respect to the general population, but rather the innate qualities of the child himself, and that is not something that you can replicate for every child.
Reply to This
