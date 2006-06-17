from the we'll-brainstorm-this dept.
Modern-day inventors—even those in the league of Steve Jobs—will have a tough time measuring up to the productivity of the Thomas Edisons of the past.
That's because big ideas are getting harder and harder to find, and innovations have become increasingly massive and costly endeavors, according to new research from economists at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. As a result, tremendous continual increases in research and development will be needed to sustain even today's low rate of economic growth.
Nicholas Bloom, a SIEPR senior fellow and co-author of the forthcoming paper, contends that so many game-changing inventions have appeared since World War II that it's become increasingly difficult to come up with the next big idea.
[...] Turning its focus to publicly traded companies, the study found a fraction of firms where research productivity—as measured by growth in sales, market capitalization, employment and revenue-per-worker productivity—grew decade-over-decade since 1980. But overall, more than 85 percent of the firms showed steady, rapid declines in productivity while their spending in R&D rose. The analysis found research productivity for firms fell, on average, about 10 percent per year, and it would take 15 times more researchers today than it did 30 years ago to produce the same rate of economic growth.
https://phys.org/news/2017-06-big-ideas-harder.html
[Source]: https://siepr.stanford.edu/news/productivity-ideas-hard-to-find
[Paper]: Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @04:56PM (1 child)
Jobs doesn't really even register on the radar of big ideas people.
If you swing your dick around in silicon valley, even today, you are more likely to find a big idea person.
And y'know what? The ones who aren't full of themselves, cash out early, and move on to the next project are probably still rolling in ideas.
Having said that, plenty of them are just businesspeople capitalizing on the next big idea.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @05:15PM
Jobs wasn't an inventor. He pimped the products of inventors and served as the figurehead and chief whip-wielder over brilliant people, but he was not an inventor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @05:04PM
Great ideas are still there, but with current day societies (and obligations one has to them) it is virtually impossible to properly execute them in a timely manner.
And the last alinea is a bit of market-liberalism BS... companies hardly do innovative development any more these days. They just iterate over the old ideas in just a slightly different (more fancy) way.
(Score: 3, Informative) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday June 06, @05:06PM (1 child)
No they aren't, come on. Stuff has been crazy for like two solid decades easily.
I mean, a handful of examples, without getting into good/bad/right/wrong/etc: laptops, cellphones, tablets, self-driving cars, private space flight, ubiquitous GPS access.
I think the problem is people remember the hits and forget about the gaps between. Music and movies and books and poetry are the same way, that's why people always complain modern stuff isn't as good. Probably everything is that way. We don't need a new practical cellphone that obsoletes everything that came before it every month.
Harder to find! It was always hard!
Good to see some are trying though. A few will succeed, but I hope benefit from all their efforts, however incremental.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 06, @05:17PM
If you want to bend a socio-economic angle into the topic, it has always been hard for small-time inventors to be competitive with well resourced competitors (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philo_Farnsworth comes to mind, but even in Eli Whitney's day and before, those with resources could usually outmaneuver some poor schmo with an idea and a simple patent attorney.)
Is it worse today? Sure it is, corporations are bigger, people are relatively smaller (in terms of economic power), and the entrenched interests haven't stopped digging in for a second.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 06, @05:09PM
Truly inventive work involves things that haven't been done before. To an extent, the fact that there are a few billion people with enough leisure time and education to do something "inventive" is making it harder to find unturned stones - back in the days of Newton, Pascal, Galileo, et. al. there were probably only a few dozens of people alive at any given time who had the freedom and resources to both "invent things" and also communicate their ideas to future generations.
But true innovation will become apparent when it happens. Sometimes it will be dusting off an old idea and finding broad, valuable new applications for it. Sometimes it will be based on huge development efforts that lead to world-changing products (self driving car, for example?), and once in awhile something "impossible" like the EM drive will actually pan out and have dramatic consequences.
Meanwhile, our increasingly infinite number of monkeys hammering away at keyboards are bound to cover most of the less inventive topics rather thoroughly.
