U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) secretary David Shulkin announced a major overhaul of the department's Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems.
The department will scrap its in-house developed EHR systems, known as VistA in favor of MHS GENESIS, the EHR system in use by the U.S. Department of Defense.
MHS GENESIS is based on the Cerner Millenium API. For those of you who will ask, no, Cerner Millenium is *not* open source.
VistA, the current DVA system was originally conceived as a "paperless" health records management system in the early 1970s, developed and implemented by DVA and other government agencies, both in the United States and in a number of other countries including Finland, Egypt and Germany. VistA is in the public domain
So what say you, Soylentils? Does it make sense to throw out decades of development on a platform both widely used and in the public domain? Should the government be doing its own software development?
Are you a government contractor doing software development? If so, how might this and/or similar actions affect you?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @11:23PM (1 child)
VA Linux is dead, Jim.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @11:28PM
From an insider... It's not the software failing, it's the doctors and staff that's too fucking stupid to use it. Calling up tech support because you didn't know the tab key moves you to the next field burns through half an hour of wasted time.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Tuesday June 06, @11:28PM (1 child)
The VA is totally fudged up and has been for some time, we can assume their software is no exception. That said, moving from an open system implementing an open API to a closed system and a closed API doesn't sound like a wonderful idea for the long term. On the other hand if they are adopting the same system in use at DoD and since the VA is taking 100% of their patients in from that system, there is a logic there. I'd in fact push to make it one unified system in that case and get some savings.
But we are talking about the Federal government here, why have a turf war over one system when you can build two at three times the price? (Two systems and an expensive custom gateway)
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 06, @11:42PM
What other country has the size of problem that the US Military does?
Agreed it seems logical to put the VA on the same system, assuming of course the the DOD system does work. (DOD has more hospitals in more places than the VA does).
Would the Service be the same if all Vets got health care where the rest of us got care?
I can't help thinking any modern big city or small city hospital would do a far better job, in a far more timely manor, in far more pleasant surroundings than any random VA hospital. What we have does not appear to be cheaper.
As long as the ride is free to the Vets, auditors are cheaper to hire than demoralized doctors and staff.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Tuesday June 06, @11:42PM (1 child)
As a veteran who receives care through the VA system (along with about nine million other veterans), I can relate a few problems that I have noticed.
First problem: My records don't follow me. I moved two counties away several years ago, and it had no effect on my records; the VA clinics and VA providers still had access to all my records. But the next time I moved about the same distance away, I had the misfortune of crossing the boundary between zones, and my care moved from being based at the VA Dorn Medical Center to being based at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center, suddenly I was not even enrolled anymore--I had to apply for care and wait seven months(!) for an "initial" appointment, and at that and all subsequent appointments, my entire medical history had vanished--no record of it in the magic computers. I asked about this, and my primary care doctor explained to me that since there are so many patients in the system, they don't dump all their records in together; it would be "too many people for the system to handle," so each hospital's area can only see its own patients. Information technology failure.
Second problem: The paperless aspect is implemented via making every person who sees a patient key in their own data. For much of the staff, I guess that's fine, but for people like nurses and (especially) doctors, that makes less sense. Someone who studied, passed licensure, and maintains a professional medical position is wasted as a data entry clerk. Fully half of my appointment time, sometimes more, is taken up by the doctor(!) saying "okay, hold on a minute" and typing into the system. They usually type slowly because they're unfamiliar with the system. They're unfamiliar with the system, because the last doctor got tired of being a data entry clerk and quit, and they were just hired. A few months from now, once they learn the system, they will realize they are a data entry clerk, quit, and let another unfamiliar with the system take his place, rinse and repeat.
If they migrate to another system without addressing basic items like these, then they are introducing two problems: Proprietary lock-in and reinventing their current problems in a shiny new format.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday June 06, @11:53PM
For Joe Citizen, with just about any level of healthcare, normally your medical record PRECEDE you.
The new doc has it before you get there. Worst case you walk in and sign a paper and its all in the new Doc's system the next day. Even when moving from one big-hospital-system to another.
Sometimes there is some duplicate Data Entry. Probably can't be avoided, Systems have different ages and features. But I've seen my records move from a private hospital chain to a University medical center in another state and all the particulars were there when I arrived.
Why should one organization have more problems than 35 big hospital chains and a gazillion clinics?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by damnbunni on Tuesday June 06, @11:59PM
It makes absolutely fantastic sense to throw out a system with decades of development IF IT SUCKS.
And if the replacement is BETTER. Presumably it is, since the replacement is already in wide use by another department so they should know what its strengths and shortcomings are.
And while I would prefer the government use open source software, sometimes - even after 'decades of development' - the OS software just isn't as good as the commercial alternative.
