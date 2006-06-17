from the another-brick-in-the-wall dept.
Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, who left Facebook in March, wants to build a wall... with LIDAR sensors:
Palmer Freeman Luckey was the kind of wunderkind Silicon Valley venerates. When he was just 21, he made an overnight fortune selling his start-up, a company called Oculus VR that made virtual-reality gear, to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014.
But the success story took a sideways turn this year when Mr. Luckey was pressured to leave Facebook months after news spread that he had secretly donated to an organization dedicated to spreading anti-Hillary Clinton internet memes.
[...] And he has a new start-up in the works, a company that is developing surveillance technology that could be deployed on borders between countries and around military bases, according to three people familiar with the plan who asked for anonymity because it's still confidential. They said the investment fund run by Peter Thiel, a technology adviser to Mr. Trump, planned to support the effort.
In an emailed statement, Mr. Luckey confirmed that he was working on a defense-related start-up. "We are spending more than ever on defense technology, yet the pace of innovation has been slowing for decades," he wrote. "We need a new kind of defense company, one that will save taxpayer dollars while creating superior technology to keep our troops and citizens safer."
Also at BBC, CNET, Boing Boing, PCMag, and Engadget.
Related Stories
Palmer Luckey has left Facebook:
Palmer Luckey, a founder of the virtual-reality technology company Oculus, has left Facebook three years after the social network acquired his company for close to $3 billion. Mr. Luckey's departure was announced two months after a trial in federal court over allegations that he and several colleagues had stolen trade secrets from a video-game publisher, ZeniMax Media, to create the Oculus technology. A jury found Facebook liable for $500 million in damages, in part for Mr. Luckey's violation of a confidentiality agreement.
"Palmer will be dearly missed," Tera Randall, an Oculus spokeswoman, said in a statement. "His inventive spirit helped kick-start the modern VR revolution and helped build an industry." Ms. Randall declined to disclose the terms of Mr. Luckey's departure. [...] In January, Facebook appointed a new leader, Hugo Barra, to head up the company's virtual-reality efforts, including Oculus.
Will the first Palmer Luckey documentary be compatible with the next Oculus headset?
Also at TechCrunch, CNBC, and UploadVR.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 07, @01:06AM (1 child)
... Virtual Border Wall.
Will Mexicans program it?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday June 07, @01:49AM
Waiting for realdonaltrump to rant, errrr, comment.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @01:27AM (3 children)
So human ( or AI ) monitoring of alarms will be necessary.
.
.
Rumor has it that the sensors which surround Area 51 have some sort of "sniffer" technology which is able to distinguish between wild animals and humans. Such tech may be needed along with the LIDAR sensors. I've personally witnessed seagulls setting off laser perimeter alarms at a secure facility, and it drives the human guards bonkers and wastes a lot of time.
.
.
It's a shame this stuff is necessary, but I've seen enough bad behavior by illegal Mexicans in the US that I would like to see all illegal Mexican immigrants returned to Mexico in a manner which would discourage them from returning. Sure, some of the Mexicans are good, but the law doesn't provide a means of sorting "good" illegals from "bad" illegals. And if they are illegal, then until that law is changed, they have NO LEGAL RIGHT to remain in the US, period. Spare me any SJW liberal bullshit, I've heard it all and my answer to every bit of it is : You cannot cherry-pick which laws you want to obey. End of discussion.
.
.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday June 07, @01:51AM
": You cannot cherry-pick which laws you want to obey. End of discussion."
Unless you're rich.
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 07, @01:56AM
One of the articles or comments I read about it mentioned animals triggering the LIDAR. It seems like an easy machine learning problem, something already being considered with autonomous vehicles, and not something that needs Area 51 grade expertise. Obviously, autonomous vehicles need to be able to identify what kinds of objects they are detecting.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @01:57AM
Anyone else feel that someone who ends their opening arguement with "End of discussion", both doesn't understand how a thread works and is a bit of a cunt?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by terrab0t on Wednesday June 07, @02:02AM
The first thing I looked for when I saw this story shared elsewhere was some detail on the technology. I read the entire article and a source it linked and found nothing.
All I found were extensive back stories and gossip about the company’s founder. He supports US President Donald Trump and on the internet only a diabolical villain would do such a thing so he is now another ongoing villain story and everything he does is either evil or ridiculous.
The technology sounds interesting, but there is no technology story here yet. We have no details. This is nothing but another villain story used to get attention. It’s rage bait.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday June 07, @02:09AM
I'm really getting tired of this idea that supporting the wrong political position is a firing offense..... but only for SOME. I'd like to see snowflakes fired for being snowflakes. And when they raise Hell, which of course they would, slap the shit outta them and point to the list of people on the other side fired for believing the wrong thing. Alinsky's Rulebook applies here, we simply MUST make the Enemy play by their own book of rules. Only then will there be a serious effort to change the rule.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by julian on Wednesday June 07, @02:20AM
There's no wall Trump could build big enough to hide the "Help Wanted" sign American businesses have put up behind it.
If Republicans were serious about stopping illegal immigration they'd focus on punishing business owners who employ them. But the secret is, they actually want a permanent class of undocumented workers who will work for below minimum wage and can't raise a fuss about health and safety conditions on the job. Ideally, to them, this population churns through new people all the time. This stops immigrant communities from getting too prosperous or amassing inter-generational wealth, and looks good on the news when the rubes see, "ICE raid catches and deports 100 illegal aliens" on FNC.
There's never going to be a wall. No LIDAR, no solar panels, no big beautiful door. And it wouldn't matter if there was one. We could magically deport every illegal immigrant and the material conditions of the white working class would not improve one bit. Might as well build a giant, solid gold, statue of Trump giving the middle finger facing South. That's all this is about for most of his supporters; petulant, ignorant, spiteful, rage.
I am expecting written apologies from all Trump supporters when the indictments start
Reply to This