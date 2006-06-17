from the chilling-effect dept.
Ever since our ancestors mastered fire, humans have been able to warm themselves. Cooling down when it's hot has been more challenging.
The eccentric Roman emperor Elagabulus sent slaves to bring snow down from the mountains and pile it in his garden, where breezes would carry the cooler air inside.
[...] Needless to say, this was not a scalable solution. At least, not until the 19th century, when Boston entrepreneur Frederic Tudor amassed an unlikely fortune doing something similar.
He took blocks of ice from frozen New England lakes in winter, insulated them in sawdust, and shipped them to warmer climes for summer.
Until artificial ice-making took off, mild New England winters caused panic about an "ice famine".
Air conditioning as we know it began in 1902, but it had nothing to do with human comfort.
New York's Sackett & Wilhelms Lithographing and Printing Company became frustrated with varying humidity levels when trying to print in colour.
The same paper had to be printed four times in four colours, and if the humidity changed between print runs, the paper would slightly expand or contract. Even a millimetre's misalignment looked awful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @09:53PM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Tuesday June 06, @09:56PM (2 children)
Fridges are just air conditioners in a smaller box.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday June 06, @10:16PM (1 child)
Yes, but what's interesting is that refrigerators came before air conditioning. See Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]. Fridges (the vapor-compression type we use now, not simple iceboxes) were invented in the 1830s, and the first practical ones in the 1850s, with commercial ice-making machines being in use in the early 1850s.
Basically we have this backwards: all Carrier did was take existing refrigeration technology, which generally used ammonia, and apply it to rooms for controlling humidity, with the side effect of keeping people cool. And of course the big thing that probably made this feasible was the availability of electricity cheap enough to do so, something that didn't exist in the 1850s when they probably had to use mechanical means to drive the compressors, such as water wheels.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday June 06, @10:56PM
Steam engines were well developed by 1850. It was used in 1837 to drive ventilation fans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fan_(machine) [wikipedia.org]
Having spent a good portion of my adult life in tropical climes I've found that lacking shade and a cooling ocean breeze, a ceiling fan works wonders. Also drives the mosquitoes away at night.
Aside note: to me it seems it would have been easier to send the Roman Emperor to the snow rather than bringing the snow to him. But I guess despots are unable to think like that.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday June 06, @10:04PM (3 children)
The Peltier effect was understood in 1834. With the application of electricity to it you have a solid state air condition circuit in 1834.
Probably horribly inefficient and way too expensive, and I think material sciences needed 100 years or more to catch up and make efficient Peltier/Seebeck devices. I know they use the Seebeck effect to generate electricity on some offshore drilling platforms now because they've become that efficient.
We were close though. An air conditioned White House in the 19th century :)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Tuesday June 06, @10:22PM (2 children)
You don't need the crappy Peltier effect for cooling air, you can use vapor-compression refrigeration just like we do now and like they did with the first A/C systems. Vapor-compression refrigeration goes back to the 1830s too [wikipedia.org], though it wasn't really used practically for another 15 years or so. So they could have had actual air-conditioning in the White House back then too. The problem was electricity; they didn't have a practical way of powering a large refrigeration system back then, and they probably hadn't come up with the idea of blowing air over the chilled coils either. A lot of technologies are like this: the fundamentals are discovered or invented decades or centuries before they become practical and commonplace. Look what happened with electric cars for instance; we had those back in the early 1900s, and only now are we getting them back, mainly because of limitations in battery technology.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Tuesday June 06, @10:29PM (1 child)
Why do you think the Peltier effect is crappy? The efficiencies they have now make it work. I'm just curious what you think is wrong with it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 06, @11:10PM
There's nothing wrong with it but unless there have been massive improvements in efficiency in the past twenty years, phase-change cooling is more efficient.
(Score: 2, Informative) by amlu on Tuesday June 06, @10:09PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windcatcher [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @10:11PM (2 children)
That's pretty cool. Most people who haven't studied HVAC (which, lets face it is "most people") don't know that air conditioning is really two seperate things: temperature and humidity control. The HVAC industry even breaks them out in "sensible heat" [wikipedia.org] and "latent heat." [wikipedia.org] Sensible heat is what the thermometer measures and is unaffected by humidity. But latent heat is the energy held by moisture in the air and is the difference between muggy and dry heat. If you live in a humid environment you want to make sure your hvac system has high latent efficiency because keeping the humidity down can make it feel lot cooler, especially if you can combine it with a breeze like from a ceiling fan. As a rule of thumb you turn the temperature up about 5 extra degrees if you can keep the humidity down and keep the air moving. You can't rely on the those SEER ratings [wikipedia.org] to tell you the whole story, they are calculated by combining both sensible and latent efficiencies so two systems with identical SEER and BTU numbers might have vastly different levels of humidity control.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @10:32PM
Does this explain why some AC environments are tolerable and some just strip the water from your eyes, throat and lungs? There's an interesting scene in a Leonard Bernstein documentary when he's brought in all these famous European opera singers to sing West Side Story in New York and they all fucking hate it because the AC (and Bernstein's smoking, to be fair) destroys their voices within the first session. By the end of the video they're all chewing gum and sipping water non-stop and wearing scarfs to try and be able to perform.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday June 06, @10:45PM
This is all true, though there's an even simpler summary metric: dew point [wikipedia.org], which is essentially a measure of absolute humidity.
I've never quite understood why modern air conditioning systems don't adopt a "constant dewpoint" setting, particularly in humid climates, which would actually correlate more closely with human comfort than temperature (or relative humidity, for that matter). 70 degrees F can be very uncomfortable at 100% humidity (particularly if you attempt to do anything), but 85 F might not be so bad at 30% humidity.
If you could just set your air conditioner for "dewpoint 55F" or whatever (some might be willing to go a bit higher or need a bit lower), you'd mostly be comfortable all the time in most climates. (Dewpoint isn't that precise, but it would be a better fit to subjective comfort level than temperature.)
Instead, people end up fiddling with the settings, particularly in humid climates where you might need an A/C setting of 70F or even lower to feel comfortable in spring or fall, but an A/C setting of 80F might be comfortable in the heat of summer (since the A/C will work more with hotter temperatures outside, thereby removing more humidity indoors and increasing comfort even without as much temperature drop). It would also do more to minimize the "transitions" that some people find uncomfortable, where you need to wear shorts and sleeveless shirts to feel comfortable outside, but end up putting on a sweater in your office building because they keep the A/C at a constant low temperature. With dewpoint as your metric, the indoor temperature will generally rise a bit as it gets hotter outside, thereby lessening the "shock" many people often feel going in or out in hot climates.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Unixnut on Tuesday June 06, @10:26PM (3 children)
Am I the only one that finds AC just makes me feel ill? I end up with inflamed sinuses, headache and other cold-like symptoms whenever I am in an air conditioned room for more than a few minutes. It is absolutely awful!
Even in hot humid climes i found basic fans were good enough for comfortable temperature, as long as some airflow went across the body it was lovely. Not to mention a history of being able to keep ourselves cool in multiple ways, including the "windcatcher" mentioned above, and having nicely and cleverly designed houses to work with the climate rather than use brute force against it like we do now.
Also, with AC you can never get accustomed to high temperatures. If you are in a hot place and temps are constantly 25C+, then with time you learn to adjust, your fluid intake, what you wear, etc... and in a week or so it is all good, you don't even notice any discomfort.
However now, due to AC, you got a choice of dressing so you are comfortable in an AC area, and cooking outside, or comfortable outside, then freezing when you go into a mall or something.
The constant cycle of cooling/heating does more to give people "summer colds" than anything else, all thanks to AC. The "solution" for some people, is to just have AC everywhere, in their house, then their car, then whatever place they visit, and back again. People who inevitably moan incessantly the moment they are not in an AC area, and who become incapable of leaving their artificial environments. like little prison bubbles.
Air con, absolutely awful. and such large consumers of energy to boot. Bloody hate the things.
(I concede there are some places where they are useful, and some people really need help with temp regulation for medical reasons, but doesn't detract from its abuse everywhere else really)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @10:36PM
Why do you hate AC so much? Soldiers died for your right to have AC 24/7, indoors and out. Think of the soldiers, damnit!
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Tuesday June 06, @11:01PM
25C isn't all that hot. Except when necessary to remove excess humidity, I rarely would put a home AC thermostat below ~25C.
If you live in a climate where summer days consistently have highs of 30-40C and dewpoint is above 20C for long stretches, you realize the necessity for A/C to do more than sit around and drink cold drinks all day.
But I agree with you about the often unnecessarily low temperature settings with AC that contribute to some of the effects you mention.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday June 06, @11:17PM
Beg to differ. Spend a summer in Oklahoma where the temperature gets up to 110-115F in the day and only cools down to 95F by the next morning. It is less than pleasant to sleep or work in.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, @10:50PM
AC has also been shown to increase worker productivity and was supposedly responsible for boosting US economic growth.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12273-010-0410-8 [springer.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2012/07/07/how-air-conditioning-transformed-the-u-s-economy/ [washingtonpost.com]
