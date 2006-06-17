Stories
Free Aeronautics Books from NASA

posted by n1 on Wednesday June 07, @02:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the free-stuff dept.
Career & Education

Phoenix666 writes:

NASA has posted freely available e-books on aeronautics on their website that might be of interest to flight enthusiasts.

Titles include:

  • Unlimited Horizons: Design and Development of the U-2. Over the span of more than six decades, the U-2 evolved from a relatively basic, high-altitude camera platform for performing clandestine reconnaissance missions into a complex, multisensor platform that has been adapted for a multitude of civil and military roles. Variants in more than a dozen configurations have been used for intelligence gathering, strategic and tactical reconnaissance, communications relay, battle-damage assessment, treaty monitoring and verification, disaster relief, environmental and Earth resources studies, and a wide variety of scientific research.
  • Elegance in Flight: A comprehensive History of the F-16XL Experimental Prototype and its Role in NASA Flight Research
  • Probing the Sky: Selected NACA Research Airplanes and Their Contributions to Flight
  • Flying Beyond the Stall
  • Cave of the Winds
  • A New Twist in Flight Research: The F-18 Active Aeroelastic Wing Project

