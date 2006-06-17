NASA has posted freely available e-books on aeronautics on their website that might be of interest to flight enthusiasts.

Titles include:

Unlimited Horizons: Design and Development of the U-2 . Over the span of more than six decades, the U-2 evolved from a relatively basic, high-altitude camera platform for performing clandestine reconnaissance missions into a complex, multisensor platform that has been adapted for a multitude of civil and military roles. Variants in more than a dozen configurations have been used for intelligence gathering, strategic and tactical reconnaissance, communications relay, battle-damage assessment, treaty monitoring and verification, disaster relief, environmental and Earth resources studies, and a wide variety of scientific research.

Elegance in Flight: A comprehensive History of the F-16XL Experimental Prototype and its Role in NASA Flight Research

Probing the Sky: Selected NACA Research Airplanes and Their Contributions to Flight

Flying Beyond the Stall

Cave of the Winds

A New Twist in Flight Research: The F-18 Active Aeroelastic Wing Project