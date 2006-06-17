from the bucket-full-of-holes dept.
Barely an hour after a news organization published an article about a Top Secret National Security Agency document on Russian hacking, the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor who a senior federal official says was the leaker of the document.
The May 5, 2017 intelligence document published by The Intercept, an online news organization, describes new details about Russian efforts to hack voting systems in the U.S a week prior to the 2016 presidential election. While the document doesn’t say the hacking changed any votes, it "raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results."
Even as the document was ricocheting around Washington, the Justice Department announced that a criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.
Source: NBC News
Once investigative efforts identified Winner as a suspect, the FBI obtained and executed a search warrant at her residence. According to the complaint, Winner agreed to talk with agents during the execution of the warrant. During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a "need to know," and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified. Winner further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents.
Source: Department of Justice
While the document provides a rare window into the NSA’s understanding of the mechanics of Russian hacking, it does not show the underlying “raw” intelligence on which the analysis is based. A U.S. intelligence officer who declined to be identified cautioned against drawing too big a conclusion from the document because a single analysis is not necessarily definitive.
Source: The Intercept
How The Intercept Outed Reality Winner
Julian Assange: Alleged NSA leaker 'must be supported'
Bad tradecraft: How the Intercept may have outed its own leaker
WikiLeaks tweet #1: "Suspected Intercept reporter gave US government NSA whistleblower Reality Leigh Winner's post code, printout and her report number" and tweet #2: "WikiLeaks issues a US$10,000 reward for information leading to the public exposure & termination of this 'reporter'".
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday June 07, @05:52AM
So: why did she pick this journailst? Did they have a "track record" of treating leaks or whistle-blowers with appropriate care?
OR: who *else* (other than the journalist) had access, once she mailed it?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by mendax on Wednesday June 07, @06:20AM (1 child)
How can The Intercept have any credibility today because of its incredible blunder? If I were a leaker I would think twice before sending any information to them.
However, I suspect there may be more to this story than meets the eye. First, the leaker sent an e-mail to The Intercept. Bad move. If she had followed The Intercept's instructions she would have contacted them in a more stealthy way, e.g., via Tails. Is she really that stupid? Second, was The Intercept's reporter really that stupid as to give the NSA the ORIGINAL? There's something wrong here.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 07, @06:31AM
I read that her employer read the printer queue too. So double "you been had".
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 07, @06:22AM (2 children)
The government found out about the leaker, Reality Leigh Winner [heavy.com] a 25 year old female. By using hidden dots in the document as explained by erratasec [erratasec.com] and arstechnica [arstechnica.com]. EFF has a list of which printers [eff.org] that have this tracking function (Okidata and Samsung seems like good choices for privacy).
The tracking technology [wikipedia.org] uses yellow dots in 0.1 mm size with a raster distance of 1 mm. If your printed document have them. They can be tracked. The data that can be found this way is the time of printing and the serial number.
Of course if the printer would not get the instruction to print these then.. there will be no tracking either.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 07, @06:41AM (1 child)
It's not conclusively known that the yellow dots led to the arrest.
Here's another account:
Slam dunk!
Either way, it's more evidence that can be used against the alleged leaker.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Wednesday June 07, @06:51AM
She should have feed the documents to a offline OCR process. That should remove most of this stuff. However that the Intercept.. didn't intercept this leak is kind of embarrassing.
Btw, how can folding or creasing indicate a secured space?
Reply to This
Parent