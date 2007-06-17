Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Cryptocurrencies Hit $100 Billion Market Cap

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday June 07, @12:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the where-it-is-all-made-up-and-the-dollar-value-does-matter dept.
Techonomics

n1 writes:

Cryptocurrencies, as a whole, now hold over $100 billion in market cap for the first time. While bitcoin (BTC) leads the pack at just over $46.6 billion, or 47.9 percent of all cryptocurrencies, the recent surge in these other coins has helped to push the total cap over the top.

Since the Bitfinex hack low on August 2, bitcoin has traded better than JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Apple, Google and gold. One of the few stocks to match the frenetic pace of bitcoin has been Nvidia, which is up over 200 percent since July of last year.

[...] Although China, Japan and South Korea are trading at a ~$100-plus premium compared to the exchanges in the United States, most of the volume [on June 5th] has been driven by USD.

Source: Bitcoin Magazine

Original Submission


«  Verizon is Forced to Fix 15,000 “Double Poles” and Other Network Problems
Cryptocurrencies Hit $100 Billion Market Cap | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @12:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @12:53PM (#521864)

    The intrinsic value of bitcoin is to trade for altcoins, and the intrinsic value of altcoins are to trade for bitcoin. They are so easy to trade and people love trade.

(1)