posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday June 07, @12:31PM
from the where-it-is-all-made-up-and-the-dollar-value-does-matter dept.
Cryptocurrencies, as a whole, now hold over $100 billion in market cap for the first time. While bitcoin (BTC) leads the pack at just over $46.6 billion, or 47.9 percent of all cryptocurrencies, the recent surge in these other coins has helped to push the total cap over the top.
Since the Bitfinex hack low on August 2, bitcoin has traded better than JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Tesla, Apple, Google and gold. One of the few stocks to match the frenetic pace of bitcoin has been Nvidia, which is up over 200 percent since July of last year.
[...] Although China, Japan and South Korea are trading at a ~$100-plus premium compared to the exchanges in the United States, most of the volume [on June 5th] has been driven by USD.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @12:53PM
The intrinsic value of bitcoin is to trade for altcoins, and the intrinsic value of altcoins are to trade for bitcoin. They are so easy to trade and people love trade.
