TechDirt reports
[...]The past few USPTO directors had been cut from the "more patents is always a good thing" mold, whereas Lee actually recognized that bad patents harmed innovation. And even though the last time the Patent Office got concerned about bad patents it allowed the patent approval backlog to fill up, under Lee the backlog has reached its lowest point in a decade.[paywall]
[...] For all the craziness going on in the government right now, having competent leadership at the USPTO would be one less thing to worry about. But... now it's being reported that Lee has suddenly resigned and sent a goodbye email to staff. That's bad news on the patent front.
Of course, it may be ages before any new director is appointed. As I type this, of the 559 key positions requiring Senate confirmation, Trump hasn't even named a nominee for 431 of them. [...] Adding the new USPTO director to that pile may mean no new USPTO director for.... who the hell knows how long.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @02:53PM
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @02:58PM
Sorry bucko. The truth is that democrats are the problem.
I know that's the truth because an old man yelled it at the TV while he was watching fox and friends:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @03:25PM (8 children)
Nobody.
Patents should be done away with.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday June 07, @03:31PM (7 children)
So you wouldn't mind if the pharma industry collapsed overnight, right?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @03:45PM (3 children)
That wouldn't happen and you know it. You just made that up.
Sure. Pfizer might have to earn its money in the marketplace instead of relying on corporate welfare. And Johnson & Johnson would have to keep on manufacturing the inexpensive old, reliable, problem-free hernia mesh and stop making overly marked-up death products they sell now.
But that would mean that the Big Pharma CEOs may have to forego the platinum plated Gulfstreams and settle for the gold plated ones. And we can't have that now, can we?
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday June 07, @03:55PM (2 children)
Yeah... you do realise patents are how they make money, right?
Without patents to protect new drugs, all companies are allowed to manufacture all drugs (cloning drugs isn't hard), and whoever is stupid enough to invest in research gets no benefit from doing so.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday June 07, @03:57PM (1 child)
Then try declaring a holiday on for-profit health care research in the first place.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday June 07, @03:59PM
Have you completely forgotten that the invention of new drugs is a good thing?
No more drug patents would mean no more for-profit drug research, which would pretty much mean no more drug research.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday June 07, @03:50PM (2 children)
Nope, wouldn't mind in the least if a bunch of rent seeking, thieving parasites suddenly had to earn a real living doing real work.
Price of Epipens and Daraprim could use a little collapsing.
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday June 07, @03:57PM (1 child)
So you're going with Screw them, they're rich. I don't care if we sacrifice medical advancement?
Or do you too fail to realise that patents are what incentivise drug research?
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday June 07, @03:58PM
How does the continuing price hike in EpiPen and Daraprim products after their patents have expired reflect the cost of research?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday June 07, @03:37PM (2 children)
What happens when all these various functions of the Federal government are unstaffed because no one with half a brain wants to work in Trump's administration? From my reading of the 25th Amendment and Constitution, the President can only be deposed if 1) he's impeached for some kind of crime (which isn't an issue if no one simply wants to work for him), or 2) if he's found to be unable to execute his duties. The latter allows a way of removing a President for incompetence, but according to the 25A it seems to require action by his own inner circle, the VP and cabinet chiefs. So if they decline to take action, what then? How does the Federal government operate without agencies being able to do their work? Maybe this will be the Constitutional crisis needed to move us to a Westminster Parliamentary system like every other decent democratic republic on the planet has. (In such a system, the Prime Minister is chosen by the legislative body, not the voters, so the PM generally has the support of the majority of parliament and if he loses that support they oust him and choose someone new rather than the government going into gridlock or shutting down.)
(Score: 2) by Sulla on Wednesday June 07, @03:48PM (1 child)
Trump has been a do nothing executive. He has done nothing at all so far that causes any lasting damage.
Paris accord? The new president in three years could get us back in and we would still be on track to meet our 2021 goals
I'll care once he actually starts doing something wrong other than be an intolerable ass.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday June 07, @03:53PM
Like, doing nothing if NATO is attacked? The heck with Article 5?
