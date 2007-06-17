from the be-nice-or-I'm-gonna-cry dept.
El Reg has an interesting read on an OSS developers survey:
Most of the negative behaviour is explained as "rudeness", which has been experienced witnessed by 45 per cent of participants and experienced by 16 per cent. GitHub's summary of the survey says really nasty stuff like "sexual advances, stalking, or doxxing are each encountered by less than five per cent of respondents and experienced by less than two per cent (but cumulatively witnessed by 14%, and experienced by three per cent)." Twenty five per cent of women respondents reported experiencing "language or content that makes them feel unwelcome", compared to 15 per cent of men.
This stuff has consequences: 21 per cent of those who see negative behaviour bail from projects they were working on.
Now I take an entirely different conclusion than El Reg on this. To me this says that two or three percent of respondents have valid reason to bitch about bad behavior but a further eighteen or nineteen percent above that simply are not capable of working with other people. Come on, who here has never held a job where someone on staff was a dickhead/bitch but you kept on working anyway? Me, I've not once held a job where there were zero personality conflicts. In my less than humble opinion, part of being an adult is being able to deal professionally or at least civilly with other human beings who do not cater to your every sensitivity.
Maybe I'm just a relic of the past though. Maybe the future really is a bunch of snowflakes crying to $boss to get you fired if you say or do anything they dislike.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:15PM (2 children)
Is this now the buzzard whiny little bitchfest site?
He's graduated from passive-aggressive submissions to outright, "I'm so studly, everybody else is just a bunch of pansies."
We get it, you are a dick who can't make friends, stop trying to turn it into some sort of virtue.
And you wonder why nobody wants to volunteer their time to keeping the site running.
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Wednesday June 07, @09:18PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:37PM
Neutral article = lengthy commentary added
Biased article = quip or nothing added
I think I see the pattern
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 07, @09:19PM
"Employees join companies, but leave managers."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lgsoynews on Wednesday June 07, @09:25PM (3 children)
Well, I -unfortunately- happen to have an EXTENSIVE experience of such people at work (several customers' teams, I worked as a contractor).
It was BAD, and I mean REALLY BAD: behaviours included serious moral harassment, slander, libel, shouting and doors slamming, throwing things through the room, threats (including physical), fist fights, blackmail, poisoning the fishs of the secretary, stealing, even sabotage (twice), in one place, you could not leave anything without surveillance, for instance you'd have the risk of your bottled water tampered with (!). Add to that plenty of management incompetence & "put head in the sand" behaviour and you have a perfect recipe for disaster. Imagine being yelled at (for no reason at all) less than 10 minutes after you've arrived in a team (after inquiry, I learned that it had happened to others as well on their first day).
It won't surprise you when I say that in some of those places the average contractor lasted less than 3 months. In one case (just before I arrived on the project), a girl lasted ONE SINGLE DAY and never came back. I was to understand WHY very fast...
So, yes, some people kept working anyway, because it's not easy to switch when you're an employee (family, money), and when you're a contractor (as I was) it's not always easy either. But as soon as I could, I left those crazies.
So, do you REALLY think that I'd want to put up with that B.S. in a project where I'd work gratis? Fuck that shit!
(Yes I'm bitter, you cannot imagine how far things went, I could write a book on my experiences)
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 07, @09:38PM
I've heard github is bad, but its not that bad. Oh you mean work on projects hosted there. A little different.
Seriously though I salute your obviously high level of self discipline, younger me for sure, or probably even present day me, would have had an uncontrollable urge to out do them at their own game. I got into all kinds of stupid practical joke wars and stuff when I was young. In retrospect it was fun although not so much at that time. Of course its different when its warfare for keeps and not just fooling around.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:44PM
He is not joking in the slightest. He all but openly admits to being a sociopath, and he is a liar when certain "realities" are more convenient to whatever conversation thread he's in. Assholes are always trying to justify why they aren't the problem and ironically they are always the biggest snowflakes around. Criticize them and they go nuts, or the more mature ones can handle it cause they know that not reacting emotionally is the way to "win". However, hit one of their trigger points, throw them off balance, and watch the crazy just pour out.
Too many internet tough guys that don't want to be held accountable for their shitty behavior. Socially ostracized? Usually takes some pretty dick moves to get entire groups to shun you.
Oh they're smarter than everyone else so they get to be rude because they're "right"? Here's the door buddy, have fun being a smart asshole by yourself.
I would have volunteered or donated more money to this site a while ago if it wasn't for all the alt-right bullcrap. I don't even log in much anymore, it seems that when the liberal users were more active they changed up the mod system and suddenly the right wing posts shot up. Basically this place feels like a club for the libertarian / alt-righters and TMB is the presiding admin who we simply must trust is a benevolent dictator.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 07, @09:50PM
Do it and sell it for 99 cents on the Amazon starving author platform.
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday June 07, @09:27PM (2 children)
Three problems with the study / analysis
The first is its Github which is politically unreliable. You won't find any weirder politics anywhere in FOSS. Its like mistakenly thinking some nutcases at "Evergreen College" represent a generation. Or for that matter, thinking "Heavens Gate" nuts represent a generation. Its... uh.. to put it nicely, a non-representative sample of the population. I respect that every entryist flake has been vacuumed up into github so that the crazy can be contained. Github is, quite literally in the nicest way it can be put, a concentration camp for extreme SJWs. In that it concentrates them and keeps them separate from the healthy population. It doesn't mean I want to gas them or anything, I'm a very nice guy, it just means I'm really happy the weirdos are all over there behind their little wall and not over here screwing "real" stuff up. In that way I like github being full of nutcases, I really do!
The second problem is "everyone" is playing fast and loose with swapping titles. One second the narrative is about devs, the next its about participants, the actual survey which I looked up is hyper generic users aka any dude who bothered to respond.. So you can read the results anyway you'd like. Anyone who's ever held any sort of support role knows that a pretty big fraction of the worlds population is socially disabled or unsocialized. So the numbers read as "X% of users send crazy creepy emails to support" is damn right true, I seen some stuff I'll tell ya. Being very sloppy with terminology doesn't mean that implies 50% of software developers are insane killers or whatever.
The third problem is self selection bias. You're going to collect every anecdote about some crank that has ever happened ever. Which is good for trolling the waters to see whats out there, and is totally useless for discussing how often it happens because the ONLY response you're going to get are pre-selected activists and rare real victims. As an analogy, who goes to the boy scout troop leadership council meetings? The general public? Oh hell no. The self selected population of the boy scout leadership committee meeting are scout leadership males... you're not going to get data about "a random cross section of the public" when the selection criteria is selective enough.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 07, @09:50PM
I can spot more then two or three problems with the survey. That said I do agree with what you said. This is probably a horribly biased collection of data. The people responding are probably really skewed. One could download it but I seriously can't be arsed. Just from looking at the information they choose to provide I find it to annoying for words to express.
While they do mention it that the numbers are rounded and doesn't always sum up to 100 that is really a rookie mistake to make. It's annoying as hell. Plus as everyone that does shit surveys do they always forget to give us the n-value. Reg puts it at about 6000 respondents. As mentioned I know I could have downloaded the data and looked for myself but it's such an important thing to include so if they can't be arsed then I can't be arsed and I'll write off the entire survey as the shit survey that it is. Ignoring the n value is fairly common it seems when you have a bad survey that you want to make sound and look a lot more important then it is.
So from about 6k respondents we know that about 95% of them are men, 3% are women and then there is that 1% of confused people that refuse to be labeled (+ another percent or so of people lost to rounding errors). Out of said people 1% identify as transgender and 7% as homosexuals or something similar in the parade of HBTQxxx-letters. This alone is enough information to just write this whole thing off. One can only guess here that it's a small vocal minority demanding special privileges that are feeling hurt about how rude all these developers are that are freely giving away their software ...
On a funnier note I'm sure it's just a happy coincident that all the behavior graphs in figure 2 look like penises ...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:57PM
Low Barrier to entry.
Having worked elsewhere in open source software (and closed mud developments) dating back to the 80s I can tell you the caustics were still there, but good staff would discipline them (IE you lose your submission privileges, we pull your code, etc etc.) However, where these situations got toxic was when people socially networked their way into staff positions, then started reining in the freewheeling behavior. What this often lead to was people being ousted over socially unacceptable language/behavior, while the same people enforcing the rules were performing that exact same behavior in private, either amongst themselves (belittling those they 'disciplined') or to the faces of those they disciplined having already discredited them to the casual resident populace. The result was a decline in users/devs/players until only the power trippers, their lackeys, and any newbies who hadn't heard the history/believed the staff were in the right. In the end all of these places languished and died. If you go and look at much of the MU*ing community today you will see the aftermath of what I am conveying. The majority of places left are fetish themed sites, many of which have similiar disciplining problems, but due to the unique psychology of the players involved and the lack of alternatives with a similiar playerbase, manage to survive regardless. Others have become the resident of a few die hard idlers and nother else happens.
The point of my rant is: Similiar to Buzzard's opinion, I think the 'protect the snowflake' mentality is turning out to be a net drain on our society, similiar to prevention of terrorism, rather than a positive that is helping these communities grow. Most of the good developers were always a bit curmudgeonly, socially coarse, or outright autistic. Ousting those people because they won't behave might make things more civil in the short term, but it may lose you the talent necessary to proceed in the long term. A lot of the PC'd software projects people can use as examples are not actually doing very well if you look at the pace of development, the increasing number of bugs, etc.
Similiar issues apply with long term leadership positions in open source organizations. Rarely does the cream rise to the top, as as can be seen even from Linux kernel development, many people rising to leadership/code steward positions don't really deserve them (Go trying building a default kernel config for any non-x86 arch for instance, and see how many irrelevant/unavailable pieces of hardware/devices/etc end up BUILT-IN by default. Go and compare to default configs from 2.2/2.4 era for the subset of arches that were supported back then: Hint, nobody has been doing QC of the non-ARM/x86 KConfigs, or even the ARM/x86 KConfigs going by some of the ARM-only features that are being enabled by default on x86.)
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Interesting) by insanumingenium on Wednesday June 07, @09:31PM (1 child)
These are OSS projects, why would volunteer labor put up with ANY "personality" issues. Why would you expect them to? If it stops being fun, you stop, seems pretty simple.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Wednesday June 07, @09:52PM
True. But I also remember Linus being a raging, venomous tyrant at times, but people generally laughed it off as, you know, "Linus being Linus", especially since it was usually funny as hell. Maybe we're a bit thin-skinned now too? Maybe we need more Doctor House and less Doctor Phil? But most definitely the truly insufferable ones drive off even the hardiest volunteers.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 50 years.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by SemperOSS on Wednesday June 07, @09:44PM
I think The Mighty Buzzard have oversimplified this somewhat.
Most people work best in a positive work environment and he may well find himself capable of working with difficult people, as do I, often working in government organisations, but it does not mean that there are not toxic environments. I have worked a few places where I seriously considered leaving due to the toxicity.
I have never accepted and will not accept disrespect and ad hominem attacks, and will cut things short if we cannot have a sober discussion and argue properly for our positions. At the same time, I always try to find a way to actually engage with people but, as the saying goes, you can take the horse to the water but not make it drink.
I am not a believer in a grin-and-bear-it attitude but rather in a co-operative atmosphere where minor transgressions are conveniently overlooked for the sake of progressing but major transgressions are dealt with firmly, immediately and consistently.
That said, I do feel that many younger people these days do lack the ability to shrug and say to themselves that the other guy/gal just had a bad-hair-day.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Wednesday June 07, @09:51PM
Breaking this down by phrase makes it clearer:
Seems to correlate with one of the viewpoints around here: people more often tend to get offended about perceived slights on other people, than perceived slights against themselves. Apparently at a rate of between 2.5:1 and 4.6:1.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 07, @09:53PM
It wasn't directed at me. But I didn't want to be associated with it.
All the aged neckbeards on the newsgroup were quite cruel to the newbies.
I moved to Debian but gave it up because of its self-righteousness.
I left Ubuntu because of Unity.
I'm presently using Mint with Cinnamon now. I don't like it completely but the stuff I don't like is minor.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday June 07, @09:54PM
No matter where you go, no matter what you do, there's always at least one angry/unpleasant/unstable/unbathed person.
About ten years ago, I was on a contract at an organization, doing IT stuff (I'm being intentionally vague to protect both the guilty and the innocent). One of my colleagues was a little off at times, but seemed a decent enough guy and a pretty good worker.
I went out to pick up my lunch one day, and when I returned, I was alone in the office with this person. He began to accuse me of sleeping with his girlfriend and following/stalking him and other unpleasantness. Things got really ugly, as he was completely off the rails. He continued to harangue me about all the delusional ideas he had about me. This went on for at least 45 minutes.
Needless to say, I didn't know who his girlfriend was, nor was I stalking him (I had no idea, nor did I care where he lived). I did get a little hot, as I felt that physical violence was possible, given how worked up he was.
To make a long story just a little longer, this guy ended up getting fired. I have no idea if he ever sought help or anything like that, but I was sure glad I didn't have to work with him any more. I think I might actually have quit if he hadn't been fired.
I've had other instances where colleagues or clients have been unpleasant, nasty or just made me feel uncomfortable, but I've generally been able to handle things professionally.
All that said, when talking about doing *volunteer* work (as on a FOSS project), I wouldn't put up with any kind of bullshit. There are many other things I could do with my time that don't include being shit on by others.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 07, @09:56PM
When I was doing QA for MacTCP I wrote to the SNMP list and just asked them to "tell me about SNMP".
Some right chap flamed me mercilessly, but after I pointed out that there was a human being at the other end of the Internet, he apologized and was quite helpful.
What he angrily told me was that the SNMP list was for experienced developers.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday June 07, @09:57PM
I think your missing the point that OSS developers are not always working for someone. Those who are have to deal with, and put up with, toxic people as you mention. But those who contribute to OSS on their own time because they want to help one project or another do not have to deal with dickheads/bitches if they don't want to, and when they decide that helping out an OSS project isn't worth the BS they get for doing so they leave. Eventually the only people left supporting/developing a project is the dickheads/bitches that most of us hate to deal with, and the project dies or turns into something very ugly as a result.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @09:59PM
When I join a project, everybody else leaves.
Then I compliain about how NOBODY DOES ANY WORK EXCEPT ME.
Fuck Open Source. It's all shit, and you're all assholes. Fuck you fuckers.
