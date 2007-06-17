from the sounds-like-heavy-duty-plywood dept.
Officials in Oregon have approved construction permits for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation.
Construction on the 12-story building, called Framework, will break ground this fall in Portland's trendy and rapidly growing Pearl District and is expected to be completed by the following winter.
The decision by state and local authorities to allow construction comes after months of painstaking testing of the emerging technologies that will be used to build it, including a product called cross-laminated timber, or CLT.
To make CLT, lumber manufacturers align 2-by-4 boards in perpendicular layers and then glue them together like a giant sandwich before sliding the resulting panels into a massive press for drying. The resulting panels are stronger than traditional wood because of the cross-hatched layers; CLT can withstand horizontal and vertical pressures similar to those from a significant earthquake with minimal damage.
They are also lighter and easier to work with than regular timber, resulting in lower cost and less waste.
For this project, scientists at Portland State University and Oregon State University subjected large panels of CLT to hundreds of thousands of pounds of pressure and experimented with different methods for joining them together.
Could cross-laminated timber revive the timber industry?
Previously: Can You Build A Safe, Sustainable Skyscraper Out Of Wood?
The Case for Wooden Skyscrapers
The Center for American Progress reports:
North America's tallest modern all-wood building is nearing completion in Prince George, British Columbia [...] Other wood buildings are in the works across the world as it gains a reputation for climate friendliness, beauty, and yes, even fire safety.
[...]
no new wood building yet has surpassed the world's tallest, built in the 18th century. The Kizhi Pogost is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located on an island in northern Russia, and has a central cupola 37 meters high (121 feet), a few meters above the tops of the new wood high-rises. But it likely won't hold onto the title of tallest wood building for long.
One all-wood building in northern Norway will be 17 stories high (52 meters), and there's also talk of a more theoretical 34-story wooden skyscraper in Sweden.
[...]
A lot of wood's appeal is counter-intuitive. It's not a bigger fire risk--in fact, thick wood planks stay strong in a fire, forming a protective char that keeps the integrity of the material intact. Steel can lose its strength when it burns, becoming "like spaghetti," according to B.J. Yeh of the Engineered Wood Association.
This new interest in wood is driven in part by the rise of cross-laminated timber (CLT), essentially a highly advanced form of plywood that can rival steel in strength. It works, basically, by gluing and pressing small beams together into giant boards that can be up to six inches thick, and are custom-sized for their part of a construction project.
An article in The Economist makes the case for "wooden" skyscrapers:
New techniques mean that wood can now be used for much taller buildings. A handful are already going up in cities around the world. The 14-storey Treet block of flats in Bergen, Norway, is currently the tallest. But Brock Commons, an 18-storey wooden dormitory at the University of British Columbia in Canada, is due to be completed in 2017. That is when construction is expected to begin on the 21-storey Haut building in Amsterdam. Arup, a firm of engineering consultants working on the project, says it will be built using sustainable European pine. Some architects have even started designing wooden skyscrapers, like the proposed Tratoppen ("the treetop" illustrated above), a 40-floor residential tower on the drawing-board in Stockholm.
Wood has many attractions as a construction material, apart from its aesthetic qualities. A wooden building is about a quarter of the weight of an equivalent reinforced-concrete structure, which means foundations can be smaller. Timber is a sustainable material and a natural "sink" for CO2, as trees lock in carbon from the atmosphere. Tall steel-and-concrete buildings tend to have a large carbon footprint, in part because of the amount of material required to support them. Using wood could reduce their carbon footprint by 60-75%, according to some studies.
There are two main concerns about using wood to build high. The first is whether wood is strong enough. In recent years there have been big advances in "engineered" wood, such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) made from layers of timber sections glued together with their grains at right angles to one another. In much the same way that aligning carbon-fibre composites creates stronger racing cars, aircraft and golf clubs, CLT imparts greater rigidity and strength to wooden structures. A recent experiment by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, a firm of architects, and Oregon State University, shows how strong engineered wood can be. The researchers used CLT in a hybrid form known as concrete-jointed timber. This featured an 11-metre wide CLT floor section with a thin layer of reinforced concrete spread across the surface. Thicker sections of concrete were added where the floor was supported by pillars. It was put into a giant test rig where a powerful hydraulic press pushed with increasing force onto the surface. The researchers wanted to see how the structure moved under load, but kept pressing in order to find its limits. The floor finally began to crack when the load reached a massive 82,000 pounds (37,200kg), around eight times what it was designed to support.
If you want to know what the second main concern is, you'll have to read the article. 😉
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday June 07, @10:53PM (1 child)
People have been talking about this tech for a bit so why not try it and see if it actually works? I'm in a timber area too so anything that moves product sounds like a good idea. Trees are just a crop that takes a few years to grow.
And if it doesn't work this building looks like it is destined to mostly just be government subsidized housing so it ain't like they can complain. :)
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 07, @11:22PM
there's far more homeless than there are shelter beds. The mayor instructed the police to avoid enforcing the camping ban, so now there's tents all over the city.
I live in subsidized housing now. It enabled me to get quite a good job; I'm going to start paying my own rent in August.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday June 07, @10:57PM (2 children)
So, plywood?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday June 07, @11:20PM
Friends dont let friend enable ecmascript.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @11:24PM
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Wednesday June 07, @11:07PM (1 child)
How flammable is it? How easily do people get out from the tenth floor in case of fire?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @11:24PM
The article says the construction will meet fire codes (obviously) but doesn't really elaborate.
I suspect evacuation will work pretty much the same as other buildings of this size, using fire-isolated stairwells.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @11:09PM
You have to compare it to steel and concrete.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 07, @11:19PM
They built (or are building for completion this year) a 14-story one in Norway. Overall it's starting to be a eco-friendly-trend up here in the north of the world. Considering that Oregon and Canada and such places are more or less on the same Longitude this probably makes sense all over.
http://treetsameie.no/ [treetsameie.no]
http://www.timberdesignandtechnology.com/treet-the-tallest-timber-framed-building-in-the-world/ [timberdesignandtechnology.com]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday June 07, @11:20PM
The Portland City Council had a meeting where they discussed whether they should permit relocating the Right2DreamToo homeless shelter to underneath an overpass in the Pearl District. Two or three hundred homeless people attended, many of us testifying in favor of the permit.
R2D2 is run by the homeless for the homeless, and is commonly called The Tent City. It doesn't look very nice but is far more cost effective than the shelters operated by non-homeless people. It's particularly forward thinking in that it permits one to sleep there during the day. That's important for those who lost out on the bed lottery the night before.
The Pearl District was once a railroad switchyard. The Pearl District developer testified that he put fifty million dollars into the project. He pointed out that R2D2 would diminish property values.
Homeless shelters save lives.
we have a ... crazy person (MDC), that regularly posts more coherent and interesting things than do these racist trolls
