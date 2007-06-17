from the nobody-is-safe dept.
Terrorists have attacked the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum and Iranian parliament in two nearly simultaneous incidents:
There have been multiple attacks in the Iranian capital of Tehran, according to state media. A woman was arrested after a bomb attack and shooting spree wounded two people at the Ayatollah Khomeini mausoleum south of the city Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reports. The news agency reported that a second attacker is currently surrounded by security officers.
That attack occurred at the same time as a shooting in the Iranian parliament, in which at least three people were injured after an attacker stormed the building in central Tehran, according to state-run Press TV.
The Al Jazeera story says that ISIS claimed to have made the attack.
