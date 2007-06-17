from the thats-a-lot-of-zeros dept.
An eight-year investigation into Dish Networks, a direct-broadcast satellite service provider, resulted Monday in the largest fine ever levied for privacy invasion, with Dish facing a $280m bill.
The US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission brought the case after multiple complaints that people trying to sell the pay-per-view TV provider's services were ignoring the Do Not Call registry and disturbing people who really didn't appreciate the interruption. After investigating the case, the FTC handed it to the DoJ, which filed suit in 2009.
"The National Do Not Call Registry is a popular federal program for the public to reduce the number of unwanted sales calls," said acting assistant attorney general Chad Readler of the Justice Department's Civil Division.
"This case demonstrates the Department of Justice's commitment to smart enforcement of consumer protection laws, and sends a clear message to businesses that they must comply with the Do Not Call rules."
In a 475-page ruling [PDF], US District Judge Sue Myerscough of the Central District of Illinois detailed how Dish Network had run a telemarketing campaign to persuade new customers to sign up and also to call former customers in an attempt to convince them to resubscribe.
Initially Dish ran the calling systems itself, but then outsourced some of the work to retail third-party call centers. Some of these played fast and loose with the rules and called people on the federal Do-Not-Call list who had specified that they didn't want to receive telemarketing calls.
"Dish's reckless decision to use anyone with a call center without any vetting or meaningful supervision demonstrates a disregard for the consuming public," the judge wrote.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @07:43PM (1 child)
The fact that the federal government is involved, and that the federal government's own solution didn't work very well, and that the result is a massive fine and court case, all proves that the entire communications system is a total fuckup.
Thanks government.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @08:21PM
No the true problem is that a communication system that does not give the destination of a call more control over who can call them than the originator of a call will not be acceptable anymore going forwards. I should be allowed at the protocol level to mark numbers/addresses/contacts/whatever I do not wish to receive calls from (think error 403 forbidden or 405 method not allowed), design UX to make managing these blocked numbers the user's responsibility and leave it. Anything less is only going to be a rehash of this exact same problem all over again. It spread to spam email, it spread to spam text messages, it will eventually spread to the myriads of alternative communication services that are available now.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 07, @07:52PM (2 children)
The fine should have been ten times larger. 280 million is a pretty big number. It's kinda hard to picture 280 of anything. Just make it 2.8 billion, and it's easier to visualize. One billion, two billion, two point 8 billion. Keep things simple, alright?
More seriously, I'm kinda curious how the judge came up with that number. Not curious enough to actually read the judgement, though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 07, @07:56PM (1 child)
Most likely $1 per phone call.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday June 07, @08:05PM
Dish is happy the robocalls didn't use copyrighted music, because the RIAA settles for a discounted $10k per call.
Reply to This
