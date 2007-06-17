As governments around the world face the ongoing threat of extremism, US ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says tech companies have a social "responsibility" to take better care of what appears on their platforms.

And he says companies should go as far as filtering their feeds and opening encryption access.

Speaking today at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, the head of the US intelligence community during the Obama administration said the issue was controversial, but Silicon Valley needed to play ball on national security.

"I do think there is a role to play here in some screening and filtering of what appears in social media," he said.