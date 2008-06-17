Stories
Enthusiasts Warn Planetary Protection may Stop Humans from Going to Mars

posted by charon on Thursday June 08, @09:57AM
from the puerile-plan-purports-to-prevent-pathogens dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Of late, [Robert] Zubrin has been bothered by another potential difficulty between humans and the exploration and settlement of Mars—planetary protection. This is the prime-directive-style notion that humans should not contaminate other worlds with Earth-based microbes and, on the flip side, that humans should not introduce any potentially dangerous pathogens to Earth.

[...] This is not a problem that NASA or would-be explorers should take all that seriously with regard to Mars, Zubrin argued during a characteristically fiery talk in late May. He made his remarks at the International Development and Space Conference in St. Louis, which is held by the National Space Society and dedicated to the settlement of space.

Zubrin asserted that Mars almost certainly has no life to be infected by Earth and no extant life which might eventually infect Earth. Mars has no liquid water on the surface, where temperatures are well below freezing, and an ultraviolet light would kill any new life.

[...] An overly zealous Planetary Protection community could also effectively kill human exploration on Mars, he argued, because there is no way to sterilize a crew, especially if the unthinkable happens. "If you maintain this pretense, a human expedition to Mars is impossible," he argued. "You cannot guarantee that a human mission to Mars won't crash, in which case you'll be scattering human microbes all over the surface."

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by mth on Thursday June 08, @10:13AM (1 child)

    by mth (2848) on Thursday June 08, @10:13AM (#522509) Homepage

    I would be surprised if no life was found on Mars. Life is found on earth in places that haven't seen sunlight in millions of years, so why couldn't there be microbes in some underground water on Mars?

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday June 08, @10:30AM (2 children)

    by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday June 08, @10:30AM (#522518) Journal

    Interplanetary Transport System is on the launch pad in 2024, preparing for blast off. Suddenly, the hatch opens from the outside.

    "Elon Musk, you're under arrest. You have the right to remain musky."

    Numerous Mars pregnancies were avoided that day. And the next year, Nibiru collided with Earth and wiped out all of humanity.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @11:09AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @11:09AM (#522533)

    Laws smaws, what are they going to do, send the space police?

