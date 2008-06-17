from the spend-your-whole-life-without-meeting-another-human dept.
I'm about to start a session with Woebot, billed as the first chatbot clinically shown to improve symptoms of depression and anxiety. And I'm skeptical. Chatbots do everything these days, from helping people manage bank accounts and practice language skills to keeping them company when they can't sleep. But can an AI really get into my head the way a therapist would?
Turns out Woebot, created by a Stanford University psychologist, is more about getting me into my own head -- and teaching me to better manage the chatter in there. Using brief daily conversations, mood tracking, curated videos and word games, the new bot relies on principles of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), a short-term, goal-oriented treatment that aims to rewire the thoughts that negatively affect how we feel.
[...] A few brief exchanges in, and it's clear Woebot's been programmed to be approachable and playful, charming even. At times it's even easy to forget Woebot's a robot as it asks questions about my mood and energy level and cheerfully points me to a YouTube video on the power of positive self-talk.
I'm not alone in liking Woebot's tone. Participants in the Stanford study described Woebot as "a friend" and a "fun little dude."
Woebot, however, stresses early in our first chat that it's a robot that can't, and shouldn't, replace a human. It also tells users that if they're in crisis, they can type "SOS" at any time to get a list of resources, and includes a reminder about calling 911 (112 in Europe) if things get really bad.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Lester on Thursday June 08, @11:52AM (5 children)
Just curious, I try it, click "start free session" and ... logon with facebook.
Wonderful, now facebook will not only know who are our friends, what we like, what are our hobbies, interests..., but also our problems, vulnerabilities and deep thoughts.
Big brother is already here getting more and more inside people's life. And people let it do it happily.
We are going to a sad world.
(Score: 2) by lx on Thursday June 08, @12:11PM
ELIZA [manifestation.com] is still facebook free.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @12:13PM (1 child)
Tell it to Kripke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @12:57PM
I Kant.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @12:26PM
Well, to help you with your depression, it first has to make sure you are really depressed. Forcing you to have a facebook account achieves this. ;-)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mth on Thursday June 08, @12:30PM
I think the article is missing the point there:
That's nice and all, but it doesn't prevent Facebook from looking at the things the user tells the bot, which would be a much bigger concern, in my opinion.
(Score: 2) by mth on Thursday June 08, @12:34PM
Rubber duck debugging [wikipedia.org] works, but not because rubber ducks have any particular insight into programming. Just the process of explaining a problem can sometimes help solve it.
