In some sort of odd hipster nostalgia mixup you will soon be able to order the QUAKE soundstrack on vinyl (LP-record) direct from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails (NIN). Price unknown (I just assume it's not the $0 that it is currently listed as).

While I still own quite a few LP-records and a player I don't think I enjoyed the Quake soundtrack enough to buy one of these records. I could probably think of a few other games I would rather have the soundtrack on LP-record for, mostly various C64 games.

https://store-uk.nin.com/collections/music/products/quake-ost-1xlp-1