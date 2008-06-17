17/06/08/0826222 story
posted by charon on Thursday June 08, @02:49PM
from the hipster-cred-dlx dept.
In some sort of odd hipster nostalgia mixup you will soon be able to order the QUAKE soundstrack on vinyl (LP-record) direct from Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails (NIN). Price unknown (I just assume it's not the $0 that it is currently listed as).
While I still own quite a few LP-records and a player I don't think I enjoyed the Quake soundtrack enough to buy one of these records. I could probably think of a few other games I would rather have the soundtrack on LP-record for, mostly various C64 games.
https://store-uk.nin.com/collections/music/products/quake-ost-1xlp-1
(Score: 2) by cockroach on Thursday June 08, @03:03PM (1 child)
Since you mentioned the C64: Matt Gray, the original composer of the Last Ninja 2 soundtrack, has created a bunch of amazing remixes that will be available on Vinyl: http://files.c64audio.com/reformation.html [c64audio.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @03:54PM
I can just see the inevitable statements from "audiophiles" who will claim that only vinyl can do true justice to bring out the dynamic range in those 8-bit soundtracks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @03:08PM
In the pictures of the different LPs, with supposedly different music, the grooves all have the same pattern to them. Fake!
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Thursday June 08, @03:15PM (1 child)
I love hearing hipsters rave about the superior audio of vinyl, especially when listening to stuff record and mastered in digital.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @03:39PM
Not sure why you would be into that, I guess this is Rule 34?
(Score: 1) by technoid_ on Thursday June 08, @03:38PM
I bought the game on CD when it was released due to Reznor doing the soundtrack.
If you left the CD in your drive, it would play the soundtrack from the CD at the appropriate times. I could tell when something was about to happen when I heard my CD drive spin up.
Enjoyed the game and the soundtrack as it was great quality for the time without eating all of my hard drive.
