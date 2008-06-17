Stories
Cash for Math: The Erdős Prizes Live On

posted by charon on Thursday June 08, @04:27PM
from the bonus dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

[...] Paul Erdős, became perhaps the most notorious mathematician of the 20th century. Erdős spent nearly his entire life crashing on other mathematicians' couches and subsisting on the small sums he received for giving talks at universities around the world. He also had a fondness for devising math problems and offering bounties to anyone who could solve them.

"Over the years it was kind of a habit he had to say, 'Here's a nice problem, I thought about it for a while, and I don't see how to solve it. Maybe it's a $25 problem or possibly a $100 problem,'" said Ronald Graham, a mathematician at the University of California, San Diego, and a longtime friend of Erdős's.

In offering small prizes, Erdős was continuing a tradition that flourished in Poland in the early 20th century in cafés where young mathematicians gathered to match wits and push against the frontiers of mathematics.

[...] In that culture, it was also common for mathematicians to back a newly posed problem with a prize — a bottle of wine or a nice meal to whoever could pull the sword from the stone.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @04:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @04:45PM (#522668)

    It takes resources to get shit done; solving mathematical problems is getting shit done—it takes resources.

    Prizes like this are simply a crude way of measuring and accounting for the flows of resources required to solve such a problem. That's the whole point of the price mechanism: To figure out which way of organizing resources is the most objective.

    That is the reason that, say, the Soviet Union collapsed; they did not respect the price mechanism, and thus resources were allocated in ways that made no sense, and so the Universe squashed them with utter indifference.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @04:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @04:46PM (#522670)

    If it's Erdős related, amphetamines must be involved somewhere.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Erd%C5%91s#Personality [wikipedia.org]

