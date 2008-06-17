from the think-of-the-children dept.
In a maximum security mental health facility in Montreal is a "cave-like" virtual reality vault that's used to show images of child sexual abuse to sex offenders. Patients sit inside the vault with devices placed around their penises to measure signs of arousal as they are shown computer-generated animations of naked children.
"We do develop pornography, but these images and animations are not used for the pleasure of the patient but to assess them," said Patrice Renaud, who heads up the project at the Institut Philippe-Pinel. "It's a bit like using a polygraph but with other measurement techniques."
The system, combined with other psychological assessments, is used to build up a profile of the individual's sexual preferences that can be used by the court to determine the risk they pose to society and by mental health professionals to determine treatment.
[...] The patients sit on a stool inside the chamber wearing stereoscopic glasses which create the three-dimensional effect on the surrounding walls. The glasses are fitted with eye-tracking technology to ensure they aren't trying to trick the system by avoiding looking at the critical content.
Source: The Guardian
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday June 08, @06:12PM (2 children)
Maybe they avoid looking at something because they don't want to see it. That may seem like a radical and novel idea.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 08, @06:36PM (1 child)
If they don't want to look at it then they probably won't get a hard-on if they're forced to look at it.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 08, @06:58PM
That may or may not be true about the hard on. But not wanting to look at it, once you've glanced it, recognized what it is, and refuse to look, is a valid response.
Someone who finds such material appealing may be unable to resist looking at it. That is probably who you are looking for. "I just can't help myself. It's like a magnet. I have to just grab them by the covfefe and kiss them. They'll let you do anything if you're a president."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:12PM (4 children)
What they say is true: The ones who are insane are the ones who run the asylums.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:21PM (3 children)
Along the same idea that hot or cold enforced baths would cure people.
The problem is not if people get excited. It's if they act in a detrimental way to it.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday June 08, @06:38PM (2 children)
The problem is not if people get excited. It's if they act in a detrimental way to it.
These folks have already been convicted of acting in a detrimental way...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:46PM (1 child)
Already convicted but the goal of the program seems to be rehabilitation. So they may still get excited but not act upon it. When measuring it's important to measure the relevant parameters. I'll see several women I'll like to bone every day, doesn't mean I'll initiate mating on the street.
Just like a computer with power supplied and OS installed doesn't equals to a working system ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:49PM
If a person doesn't act detrimentally to having a device placed on his penis, then there's something wrong with him.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday June 08, @06:23PM (1 child)
What is the added value of VR, in the process of asserting excitement?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:58PM
Good point. A simple bullet to the base of the skull would offer a more certain and cost-effective "treatment" for this lot.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 08, @06:30PM
Having sensors on Moby, not only being watched by people but being videorecorded, nope. They could show a naked Taylor Swift and Kati Perry going at it and they wouldn't get a reaction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:33PM (1 child)
Using the same logic then those who are aroused by normal porn should be locked up too as potential rapists?
Perhaps the researchers and their supporters should masturbate for real rather than with their research.
See also: https://www.japandict.com/%E8%B3%A2%E8%80%85%E3%82%BF%E3%82%A4%E3%83%A0 [japandict.com]
If you want to reduce their sexual desire, cut their balls off (I know there are some female offenders but they're a minority).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @06:49PM
It's possible to cut females balls off too. It's just they are located on the inside.
Male and female anatomy is actually quite similar it's just proportions and locations that has been skewed heavily.
