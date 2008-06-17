from the The-Grapes-of-Wrath dept.
In recent years, dust storms have returned, driven mainly by drought. But Shook — and others — say farmers are making the problem worse by taking land where grass used to grow and plowing it up, exposing vulnerable soil.
"The first soil storm that I saw was in 2013. That was about the height of all the grassland conversion that was happening in this area," he says.
This is where federal policy enters the picture. Most of that grassland was there in the first place because of a taxpayer-funded program. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rents land from farmers across the country and pays them to grow grass, trees and wildflowers in order to protect the soil and also provide habitat for wildlife.
It's called the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP. Ten years ago, there was more land in the CRP than in the entire state of New York. In North Dakota, CRP land covered 5,000 square miles.
But CRP agreements only last 10 years, and when farming got more profitable about a decade ago, farmers in North Dakota pulled more than half of that land out of the CRP to grow crops like corn and soybeans. Across the country, farmers decided not to re-enroll 15.8 million acres of farmland in the CRP when those contracts expired between 2007 and 2014.
The Dust Bowl forced tens of thousands of farmers to migrate and gave us the term "Okies." Are we in for a repeat?
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday June 08, @09:19PM (1 child)
Sign a 10 year agreement then, when it expires and you want to farm your land again find out they've changed the agreement here.
I understand losing soil is A Bad Thing, but I'm not seeing how farmers deciding to farm is the problem.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Thursday June 08, @09:41PM
Because conventional agricultural practices are environmentally horrible. Intensive monocultures, which damage the soil and are causing problems for lots of native insects and animals by taking away food sources and habitat, lots of exposed soil which leads to erosion , tons of fertilizer that tends to wash or blow away and end up polluting the water and isn't readily bioavailable when it doesn't, regular plowing, which combined with monocultures and chemical inputs results in massively reduced soil ecology, and pesticides/herbicides that are decimating native pollinators (fuck honeybees, the little flies and solitary native bees do waaay more pollinating and there's not much attention being paid to the disastrous effect pesticides are having on them).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @09:29PM
Build a wall around it and make the farmers pay for it. #MAGA #PUTINRULES
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday June 08, @09:42PM
Yeah. Because if this can happen on stuff that really are inherited legacies from Obama (he didn't get increases to CRP,) under Mr. Make America Imperial Again will happily run the environment into the ground if it pleases his billionaire buddies.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @09:44PM
I.T. for everybody! Bleach them shirts white and make 'em all Knowledge Workers!
MAGA! MAGA! MAGA!
Oh right. Don't forget the brownface! I.T. is white collar for brownskins only!!
Reply to This