The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports
Gov. Brian Sandoval said [June 5] he intends to sign a bill that supporters expect will bring the rooftop solar industry back to Nevada.
During a ceremony to sign the major bills implementing the two-year, $8.2 billion general fund budget, Sandoval said he will be signing Assembly Bill 405, a bill making it worthwhile for homeowners to invest in rooftop solar and participate in net metering. Net metering is where people with rooftop systems get a credit for the excess energy they return to the grid.
[...] The passage of AB405 has been praised by the solar industry.
A statement from Tesla said the bill will not only bring back solar energy to Nevada and enable the industry to innovate and grow sustainably, it will create thousands of jobs and bring millions of dollars in economic benefits to the state.
"Tesla will begin selling rooftop solar and residential storage products in Nevada, and we look forward to bringing even more jobs to the state in the years ahead to help provide residents with affordable rooftop solar and energy storage choices", the statement said.
GlobeNewswire adds Sunrun Announces Plans to Re-Enter Nevada Solar Market
"The near unanimous bipartisan support for legislation to reinstate net metering and establish a bill of rights for solar customers is a reflection of overwhelming public demand for affordable, clean energy options", said Lynn Jurich, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Sunrun. "Thanks to the hard work of Governor Sandoval and Nevada State Legislators, we can now say with confidence that Sunrun is coming back to Nevada."
Nevada's solar industry came to a halt in late 2015 when new rules limited the credit rooftop solar customers would receive for the clean energy they provide to the grid. The abrupt shift in regulations forced Sunrun to cease operations in the state, leading to the elimination of hundreds of local jobs.
Nevada Regulators Reject Request to Halt New Rooftop Solar Rules
Bloomberg reports:
The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada voted 3-0 [January 13] to deny a request by the state consumer advocate and solar companies to stay fees put into effect on Jan. 1, Peter Kostes, a spokesman for the commission, said in an e-mailed statement. The decision came after residents, solar workers, and activists including actor Mark Ruffalo spoke out against the fees at a hearing.
The solar industry has turned its attention to Nevada, where regulators last month approved a boost in fixed monthly fees and a cut in credits for excess clean energy for customers with rooftop panels. The rules apply to both existing and new home solar users. Residential installers SolarCity Corp. and Sunrun Inc. have stopped business in Nevada and announced hundreds of job cuts in reaction to the policy change.
State and federal programs that promote wider use of clean energy have helped make rooftop systems the fastest-growing part of the solar market. That's led to friction between companies that install and operate them, and utilities that view them as a threat to revenue.
Some traditional power companies have asked regulators to revise the programs, saying they force non-solar customers to subsidize those who use the green technology. Thirty-one U.S. states are considering changes to rooftop solar policies, according to Moody's Investors Service.
NPR (formerly National Public Radio) reports:
In response to Nevada regulators, both Sunrun and rival SolarCity say they will stop selling and installing new panels in the state. SolarCity says it will lay off 550 employees. Sunrun says it will cut hundreds more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 08, @11:09PM
If they generate as much as they use, do they pay nothing, despite making use of costly infrastructure? This causes a death spiral for the utility companies.
