Subtitling their report "CIOs need to embrace open source software to drive change", the authors emphasise open source options should be considered alongside proprietary offerings in order to avoid missing out on "sound technologies, access to vibrant communities, and the opportunity to tap innovative new ways of working".

They believe open source has to be part of every business's technology strategy as it will underpin every application on which customers will depend. This means organisations that do not experiment with open source today will find themselves at a huge disadvantage in the not-too-distant future.