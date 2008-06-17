Verizon is set to cut thousands of jobs from Yahoo and AOL as the companies integrate, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Thursday.

Brands in the new combined media entity, to be named Oath, could lay off a total of about 2,100 staffers, or about 15 percent of the workforce, the source familiar with the matter said. The cuts are expected to be announced next week once the deal closes.

[...] Recode previously reported that up to 1,000 jobs could be cut, while Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported a number closer to 2,000. The companies declined to comment on the reports at that time.