Oath, the combination of Yahoo! and AOL, will start its existence with a round of layoffs:
Verizon is set to cut thousands of jobs from Yahoo and AOL as the companies integrate, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Thursday.
Brands in the new combined media entity, to be named Oath, could lay off a total of about 2,100 staffers, or about 15 percent of the workforce, the source familiar with the matter said. The cuts are expected to be announced next week once the deal closes.
[...] Recode previously reported that up to 1,000 jobs could be cut, while Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported a number closer to 2,000. The companies declined to comment on the reports at that time.
Also at Reuters and the The Washington Post.
Verizon. Yahoo! AOL. Oath:
Tim Armstrong, the head of Verizon's AOL division, announced Oath in a Twitter post on Monday afternoon: "Billion+ Consumers, 20+ Brands, Unstoppable Team. #TakeTheOath. Summer 2017."
The brand will apply to the digital media division of Verizon after it buys Yahoo's internet assets for $4.48 billion, a deal that is expected to close by the end of June. But do not count the legacy brands out just yet: Yahoo, AOL and The Huffington Post will continue to exist and operate with their own names — under the Oath umbrella.
[...] Many greeted the announcement with bewilderment, with some suggesting that Oath sounded like the name of a heavy metal band.
Also at Yahoo News (AFP) and Ars Technica.
