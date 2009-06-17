Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Japan Could Build New Nuclear Plants or Replace Existing Ones

posted by martyb on Friday June 09, @11:25AM   Printer-friendly
from the glowing-recommendation dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Japan's government is considering whether or not new nuclear power plants will be built:

Japan's trade ministry will launch a panel to revise the government's basic energy plan and consider a need to build new nuclear plants or replace existing plants in the future, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

[...] The government will keep its current plan to reduce its reliance on nuclear energy but it would propose to keep a minimal amount of nuclear power for long-term stable power supplies and maintain technology and personnel, according to the report.

A target by the industry ministry for nuclear to provide about a fifth of the country's electricity in 2030 provoked widespread criticism when it was finalised in 2015.

[In light of the fallout from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, what would be a reasonable and prudent level of nuclear power for Japan? --martyb

Original Submission


«  Bogus Bitcoiners Battered With US$12 Million Penalty
Japan Could Build New Nuclear Plants or Replace Existing Ones | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.