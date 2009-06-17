from the reduce-REUSE-recycle dept.
Tesla holds a tight grip on its used vehicle market through its certified pre-owned program. As previously reported, it resulted in the Tesla Model S retaining its value better than gas-powered cars in its segment – losing only 28% after 50,000 miles, according to an Autolist report.
Unfortunately for people looking to get a cheap second-hand Tesla, it wasn't the easiest thing to find a good bargain... until now.
The automaker is now listing a lot of new Certified Pre-Owned Model S vehicles for less than $40,000.
While you could sometimes find a used Model S in the $40,000 price range from different resellers or directly from the owners, it was rare to find a used Tesla Model S for that price in Tesla's Certified Pre-Owned program.
Under the program, the vehicles receive a full inspection and a four-year, 50,000 miles limited warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance on top of the remaining years/mileage of their battery and drivetrain warranty.
But now Tesla is introducing a new version of the program for high mileage cars. They added dozens of them to their list and several are just over $30,000
Though one could argue it's just another auto company pushing its wares, there is the impact that having more Tesla cars on the road increases the incentives for building out more charging stations. With more stations, there is less range anxiety, so more people become willing to buy an electric car, and so the positive feedback loop continues. Those the actual numbers in this case are relatively small, consider that Tesla is on the cusp of rolling out the Model 3 in the near future, as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:56PM
Just sayin'.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday June 09, @01:57PM
I don't track new car prices much, but over $30K always seemed pretty steep. I'm used to thinking of the engine as one of if not the most expensive piece in a car, which meant an electric ought to be significantly cheaper. But... I'm guessing a combustion engine is around $2K. Seems going electric won't bring down the price of a new car as much as I'd hoped.
Can be sure that dealer's parts departments still wildly inflate the prices of replacement parts, so using their prices as a guide doesn't work too well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @02:03PM (1 child)
Hmm. I just bought a used 2007 Ford Ranger pickup for $4,000 USD with 29,000 miles on it. I'm happy.
(Score: 2) by n1 on Friday June 09, @02:32PM
why do you hate the planet? only musk can save us, and you're trying to kill us!
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @02:09PM
It won't help Trump a bit with MAGA. Look
See? Fuck technology, it's like a nasty smelling spill [soylentnews.org] for politics, ain't it?
(grin)
