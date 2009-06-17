Stories
Tesla Adds Lots of Certified Pre-Owned Model S Vehicles for Under $40,000 with New Warranty

posted by martyb on Friday June 09, @01:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the reduce-REUSE-recycle dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Tesla holds a tight grip on its used vehicle market through its certified pre-owned program. As previously reported, it resulted in the Tesla Model S retaining its value better than gas-powered cars in its segment – losing only 28% after 50,000 miles, according to an Autolist report.

Unfortunately for people looking to get a cheap second-hand Tesla, it wasn't the easiest thing to find a good bargain... until now.

The automaker is now listing a lot of new Certified Pre-Owned Model S vehicles for less than $40,000.

While you could sometimes find a used Model S in the $40,000 price range from different resellers or directly from the owners, it was rare to find a used Tesla Model S for that price in Tesla's Certified Pre-Owned program.

Under the program, the vehicles receive a full inspection and a four-year, 50,000 miles limited warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance on top of the remaining years/mileage of their battery and drivetrain warranty.

But now Tesla is introducing a new version of the program for high mileage cars. They added dozens of them to their list and several are just over $30,000

Though one could argue it's just another auto company pushing its wares, there is the impact that having more Tesla cars on the road increases the incentives for building out more charging stations. With more stations, there is less range anxiety, so more people become willing to buy an electric car, and so the positive feedback loop continues. Those the actual numbers in this case are relatively small, consider that Tesla is on the cusp of rolling out the Model 3 in the near future, as well.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @01:56PM (#523059)

    Just sayin'.

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday June 09, @01:57PM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 09, @01:57PM (#523060) Journal

    I don't track new car prices much, but over $30K always seemed pretty steep. I'm used to thinking of the engine as one of if not the most expensive piece in a car, which meant an electric ought to be significantly cheaper. But... I'm guessing a combustion engine is around $2K. Seems going electric won't bring down the price of a new car as much as I'd hoped.

    Can be sure that dealer's parts departments still wildly inflate the prices of replacement parts, so using their prices as a guide doesn't work too well.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @02:03PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @02:03PM (#523062)

    Hmm. I just bought a used 2007 Ford Ranger pickup for $4,000 USD with 29,000 miles on it. I'm happy.

    • (Score: 2) by n1 on Friday June 09, @02:32PM

      by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 09, @02:32PM (#523077) Journal

      why do you hate the planet? only musk can save us, and you're trying to kill us!

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday June 09, @02:09PM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday June 09, @02:09PM (#523065)

    It won't help Trump a bit with MAGA. Look

    1. first at all, it's about that little prick Elon, who left his position as a councillor for Trump. The result? Many of the states showed a finger (oh, God, a single one, not even two) to Trump and decided to go on their own with CO2 and other stupid things. It's a blow to Trump's authority, defiance of the leader
    2. affordable EV-es is bad for busuness; bad, believe me. Look, how can Trump get those jobs in coal mining, the ones his voters are still waiting? Not to mention the coal washers, the ones supposedly needed to clean that coal? How can one MAGAAA with EV-es?
    3. While more cars may mean a justification for spending in repairs for those roads and bridges, the reality iyou can;t use an EV to go places - their range is still limited for around big citties - not Trump's electorate
    4. EV means less oil dependence. How's gonna Trump justify wasting money in the one or two wars in the middle east? What's a poor honest prick of a president keep the military industrial complex running?

    See? Fuck technology, it's like a nasty smelling spill [soylentnews.org] for politics, ain't it?

    (grin)

