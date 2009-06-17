from the coastal-areas-beware dept.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration offers the following advisory
Select a region below to see when you may experience higher than normal tides from June-August 2017. Depending on non-tidal conditions (wind, storms, etc.) regions may experience impacts before or after the dates mentioned here.
NOTE: Higher than normal high tides alone do not necessarily cause coastal flooding. However, higher-than-normal high tides are becoming increasingly impactful due to continued sea level rise. High tide flooding that causes a nuisance along the coast (such as flooded streets, washed out beaches) is more likely to occur during these periods depending on your location along the coast. More severe flooding may result if adverse weather--heavy rains, strong wind, or big waves--conditions are present.
Questions answered for different regions:
When will the tides be higher than normal?
Where might I expect high tide flooding?
Why will they be higher than normal?
What kind of impact might I expect along the coast?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @03:17PM (3 children)
The government is trying to paper over the inconvenient facts that global warming is raising the tides!
Wake up, sheeple!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 09, @03:29PM
It's easy to
swimclimb Mount Everest now: but no.... no global warming here, by gum!
AAAAND, all the sheeple have drowned. Maybe it's Darwin warming?
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday June 09, @03:31PM
Ho-hum. How far do you live from tidal waters? Does it even affect you?
TBH, tides have never affected me, except for the time I was in the Navy. Even then, out at sea, the tide means almost nothing. In port, it only made a little difference in the slope of the gangway (That walkway with rails that gets you from the ship to the pier.) Only fishermen really care about the tide - unless, of course, the tide happens to flood a few streets near you.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @03:32PM
I blame all the solar and wind energy that has been installed in recent years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Friday June 09, @03:30PM (1 child)
Climate Change is raising the sea levels, and a closer moon will raise the tides. I'm curious to see how much damage the two together will cause.
*gets popcorn*
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 09, @03:39PM
Corn fields flooded. Fake butter gloop more watery than acceptable. No popcorn for YOU!
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
Reply to This
Parent