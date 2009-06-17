17/06/09/1747238 story
posted by n1 on Friday June 09, @07:05PM
from the dci-gene-hunt dept.
from the dci-gene-hunt dept.
On the side of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii, six individuals are living in Mars-like conditions as part of a NASA-funded behavioral research study. We chronicle their mission in 360 video.
In the first episode of Life on Mars, we join the Hi-SEAS Mission 5 crew during the training before their eight-month isolation begins. They meet mission support and learn about their new home, a structure they call “the habitat.” During their mission, they will have to wear spacesuits any time they leave the habitat. Their only communication with the outside world will be by email with a 20-minute delay, about the length of time it would take for a transmission from Mars to reach Earth.
Source: The New York Times
-- submitted from IRC
Life on Mars, in Hawaii | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 09, @07:22PM (2 children)
> Their only communication with the outside world will be by email with a 20-minute delay
Sure, but that door at the end of the corridor will NOT require 6 months to open in an actual emergency.
That voids most "behavioral studies" from the start: Nobody's gonna go postal, die from life support failure, or from a sudden health emergency.
A Ballistic Missile submarine is a better sim of interplanetary travel than all those nice taxpayer-funded Hawaii vacat^W simulations.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by edIII on Friday June 09, @07:42PM
Their missing the "Bio-dome" effect. Just add two morons and the rocket scientists will do whatever it takes to get that door open.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday June 09, @08:14PM
Reply to This
Parent