The big SteamOS beta update that Valve shipped last month has now officially been released into the stable updates branch.
This is a very large update. It includes a new 4.11 Linux kernel, and updated drivers for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA graphics hardware. This update also switches SteamOS from the proprietary AMDGPU-PRO driver to the open source mesa driver. Debian 8.8 and security updates are also included.
Source: GamingOnLinux
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @08:46PM (5 children)
"This is it! Finally! Linux is going mainstream!"
Yet, it never quite happened.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @09:10PM (1 child)
Even among those who still use Windoze for gaming, there are significant numbers who now use another OS to do all of their non-gaming stuff.
Folks are tired of M$'s "critical" updates that aren't.
Tired of getting 3GB of bandwidth and disk space chewed up for an "upgrade" that they never wanted.
Tired of clicking the "close this dialog and reject this action" and having it do the opposite.
...then there's the fun stuff like the Windoze Ransomware of the Week
...and the AV that calls Windoze malware.
Want that stuff?
You can have it.
...and pay M$ for the privilege.
...and do I really have to mention every second version of Windoze that is a complete disappointment?
ME? Longhorn^W Visduh? Eight?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday June 09, @09:29PM
Every *second* version? As far as I can tell only 98SE, 200, XP, and 7 were worth a damn.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday June 09, @09:31PM
About 300 Million [idc.com] non-iOs smarphones shipped in last quarter alone.
I'd call Linux mainstream, even if most people don't notice.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday June 09, @09:43PM
It did for me:
I have never looked back after dumping that turd in the ocean.
Looks like you must have scooped my turd back out and are now cuddling with it! Good for you!!!
--- I wish i had a cig for every sig i've ever had: i'd have cancer and wouldn't you feel bad for looking here. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @09:52PM
Ever heard of bootloaders?
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday June 09, @09:48PM (1 child)
Can one use SteamOS without Poettering systemd ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 09, @09:54PM
Teh noes! Teh systemd is teh pwnz!
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Friday June 09, @09:59PM
This means if you give a damn about Free Software you must buy ATI now. (Or if performance isn't an issue, Intel integrated video is acceptable too.) No more whining and excuse making about NVIDIA not being so bad because ATI also has a closed driver and gamers would have to use that so it is closed vs closed and shutup I'm an NVIDIA fanboy. No, we now have a free software stack from boot to GUI again so use it, support it, make noise about it. Force NVIDIA to have to finally do the open driver they promised way back with the Riva TNT 2. I bought one of those on that promise. I have only bought one other NVIDIA card since, several years back for my MythTV because the Myth devels had an attitude of "If you aren't running NVIDIA and the closed driver we don't want to hear from you." In their case the hardware video decode advantage at the time justified the attitude, but now getting full HD decode out of any modern card is pretty easy.
