from the sorry-ethanol-fueled dept.
Alcohol consumption, even at moderate levels, is associated with increased risk of adverse brain outcomes and steeper decline in cognitive (mental) skills, finds a study published by The BMJ today.
These results support the recent reduction in alcohol guidance in the UK and raise questions about the current limits recommended in the US, say the authors.
[...] Several factors that could have influenced the results (known as confounding) were taken into account, such as age, sex, education, social class, physical and social activity, smoking, stroke risk and medical history.
After adjusting for these confounders, the researchers found that higher alcohol consumption over the 30 year study period was associated with increased risk of hippocampal atrophy -- a form of brain damage that affects memory and spatial navigation.
-- submitted from IRC
Anya Topiwala, Charlotte L Allan, et al. Moderate alcohol consumption as risk factor for adverse brain outcomes and cognitive decline: longitudinal cohort study. BMJ, 2017; j2353 DOI: 10.1136/bmj.j2353
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @04:53AM
If mouthwash keeps your mouth clean, just imagine how denatured alcohol will keep your gut clean.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 10, @05:06AM
Isn't it amazing that such findings seem to always come from the anglo-saxon space? Might have something with puritansm.
I mean, look, the french people have their daily glass of wine and heaps of other tasty spirits, sie Germans have their Oktoberfest, the Russians have their vodka chilled at low temperature, Greeks have their ouzo and wines, and nobody gives a fuck... that's life, good quality life, share a meal, a drink and a laugh with your friends and be happy
Yeap, you guessed it: the brits, USians and to a certain extent even the Australians can't sleep at night how much my smoking costs the health system (to date, none at all) and the fact that the Ethanol-fuelled's hypocampus might be smaller that normal and his hands unsteady when he wakes up. Temperance movements, alcohol prohibition and other "drink tanks" trying to make one feel guilty.
And it's like I should give a fuck about this story ('cause the dose is only 1 social/political story per day... no doubt, for health reasons as well, right?).
So... OK guys. You wanted me to give a fuck about that? There you have it...
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @05:28AM (1 child)
From TFA:
"While those consuming over 30 units a week were at the highest risk compared with abstainers, even those drinking moderately (14-21 units per week) were three times more likely to have hippocampal atrophy compared with abstainers.
There was no protective effect of light drinking (up to 7 units per week) over abstinence."
What is a "unit" in this context?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @05:35AM
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/alcohol-facts/alcoholic-drinks-units/what-is-an-alcohol-unit/ [drinkaware.co.uk]
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/media/1116/1-alcohol-unit-new-guidelines-v1-2.png [drinkaware.co.uk]
Reply to This
Parent