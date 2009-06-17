from the not-henry-ford dept.
The Navy’s next-generation aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, is a monument to the Navy’s and defense industry’s ability to justify spending billions on unproven technologies that often deliver worse performance at a higher cost.
[...] The Navy had expected to have the ship delivered in 2014 at a cost of $10.5 billion.
Instead, because the Navy tried to develop more than a dozen new and risky technologies at the same time it was building the ship, the schedule has slipped by more than three years. And, the cost has increased to $12.9 billion -- nearly 25 percent over budget.
For all this time and money, a 2015 Defense Department operational testing report concluded that “poor or unknown reliability” of the newly designed catapults, arresting gear, weapons elevators and radar could affect the Ford’s ability to generate sorties, make the ship more vulnerable to attack, or create limitations during routine operations.
The problems with the ship’s systems, including the catapult, are well-known.
But President Donald Trump still caught virtually every Pentagon watcher off guard when he told Time magazine in May that he had directed the Navy to abandon the new “digital” aircraft catapult on future Ford-class carriers. Instead he wants the Navy to revert to the proven steam catapults, which have been in use for decades. The president is correct when he says there are significant problems with the Ford’s “digital” catapult, but abandoning it in future ships will pose significant problems.
The Ford’s “digital” catapult is, in fact, the Electromagnetic Launch System, or EMALS. In the long run, it is intended to be lighter, more reliable, and less expensive than the steam system. Unfortunately, EMALS is immature technology. So far, the program has not lived up to the promises made.
Steam-powered catapults, though said to be maintenance-intensive, are proven technology. They have been in service with continuous upgrades and satisfactory reliability for more than half a century.
(Score: 2) by hopp on Saturday June 10, @06:18AM (2 children)
Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. How many times a day is Trump right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:20AM (1 child)
That is what makes him a conservative!
:)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:27AM
Um, yeah, favoring longstanding tradition is the very definition of conservative.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:24AM
IN THE NAVY!
SUCKING STEAM OUT OF CATAPULTS!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 10, @06:34AM (1 child)
Do those EMALS need to mature only when mounted on a ship?
I mean, what difference does it make if one makes a mockup earthen platform to model the ship's takeoff strip and mature those catapults however long they want there?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:46AM
So as long as you manage to get your leech(es) onboard their ship, it's gonna suck for quite a while.
I mean look at the stuff they build nowadays. It's not like the old days where it actually seemed like they were trying (not always succeeding) to build stuff that was combat effective. e.g. A10 Thunderbolt. The new gen stuff just seem to be built with the priority of extracting money.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by mendax on Saturday June 10, @06:37AM (1 child)
The USS Ford is the first in its class of ships, one with loads of new technologies. There are bound to be bugs and problems to be worked out. The electromagnetic catapults, for example, are a great idea and, in theory, are going to reduce maintenance issues and increase reliability in the long run. It's not a boondoggle like, for example, the new F-35 fighter, the plane that is supposed to do it all but in fact does nothing well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:49AM
25% over budget in pentagon weapons development practically under budget.
Reply to This
