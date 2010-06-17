Stories
State Senator Loses ISP Sales Manager Job After Voting in Favor of Broadband Competition

posted by n1 on Saturday June 10, @09:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the quid-pro-quo dept.
Career & Education Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

"I bet you that cost me my job," West Virginia Senate president, Republican Mitch Carmichael, jokingly told colleagues in April when he voted for a new measure that would expand broadband competition in his state.

Just over a month later it turned out to be true, when he was fired from his job as a sales manager at Frontier Internet, despite having recently been given a significant raise.

Frontier Internet is the state's largest high-speed internet provider and it was implacably opposed to the measure that Carmichael voted in favor of: one that allows up to 20 families or businesses to form a co-op to provide broadband in areas that are currently poorly served. It also lets cities and counties band together to build municipal networks.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @09:50AM

    So.......SN is getting a state senator as a political editor? Excellent news.

