from the patently-ridiculous dept.
Intel may be planning to sue Microsoft for its plans to include x86 emulation in Windows 10 for ARM machines:
In celebrating the x86 architecture's 39th birthday yesterday—the 8086 processor first came to market on June 8, 1978—Intel took the rather uncelebratory step of threatening any company working on x86 emulator technology.
[...] The post doesn't name any names, but it's not too hard to figure out who it's likely to be aimed at: Microsoft, perhaps with a hint of Qualcomm. Later in the year, companies including Asus, HP, and Lenovo will be releasing Windows laptops using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor. This is not the first time that Windows has been released on ARM processors—Microsoft's first attempt to bring Windows to ARM was the ill-fated Windows 8-era Windows RT in 2012—but this time around there's a key difference. Windows RT systems could not run any x86 applications. Windows 10 for ARM machines, however, will include a software-based x86 emulator that will provide compatibility with most or all 32-bit x86 applications.
This compatibility makes these ARM-based machines a threat to Intel in a way that Windows RT never was; if WinARM can run Wintel software but still offer lower prices, better battery life, lower weight, or similar, Intel's dominance of the laptop space is no longer assured. The implication of Intel's post is that the chip giant isn't just going to be relying on technology to secure its position in this space, but the legal system, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @04:40PM (1 child)
More innovation stifling patent wars. So they going to sue everyone else too? ( like QEMU? )
I haven't been fond of Intel since they killed the ix432. Growing to hate them over the years, much like microsoft and oracle.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @05:09PM
I haven't been fond of Intel since they put in backdoors into their products so that they could make sure that mmmaaallleeesss don't have wrongthought about cute young girls vs THICCCC ADULT PROUD WOMYN
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday June 10, @05:12PM
I suppose it depends on which patents, and what is being emulated, but: Don't patents expire after 17 years? 17 years ago was already the first Xeons. Anything up to that point ought to be out of patent protection. That certainly covers the general architecture; the only thing not covered would be instructions developed since then.
Even then: I would submit that an instruction set is actually an interface, specifically, an interface to allow software to interact with the hardware. The implementation of the instruction set would be patentable, but the simple definition of instructions? Not so much. An emulator will have a different underlying implementation, but providing the same interface should be fine.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @05:12PM
Patents are done, and the "innovation" is obvious to anyone in the field as simple obvious extensions.
They are threatening having to force the other Co's to pay legal fees over a non existent frivolous claim. This is extortion. An illegal method. Perhaps their targets should use some other methods aswell in turn?
Reply to This