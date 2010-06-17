from the like-with-a-cloth-or-something dept.
Following Winner's arrest and subsequent charging, the security researcher has submitted a pull request to the PDF Redact Tools, a project for securely redacting and stripping metadata from documents before publishing.
[...] "The black and white conversion will convert colors like the faded yellow dots to white," Szathmari told Bleeping Computer in an interview.
Scripts for the first five episodes of the yet-to-be-screened and highly-anticipated series eight of Doctor Who have been leaked online.
The leak is said to have come from BBC Worldwide's new Miami office, which was arranging translation of the new series for non-English speaking markets. The scripts are said to bear a BBC watermark, the name of a staffer and to be extremely detailed post-production scripts describing on-screen action as well as dialogue.
Unconfirmed rumours claimed the scripts were placed on a public server which was indexed by a search engine. An innocent search stumbled upon the scripts, which eventually made their way into torrents and sites such as Scribd.
ERNW security analyst Florian Grunow says North Korea's Red Star Linux operating system is tracking users by tagging content with unique hidden tags.
The operating system, developed from 2002 as a replacement for Windows XP, was relaunched with a Mac-like interface in 2013's version three. The newest version emerged in January 2015.
Grunow says files including Microsoft Word documents and JPEG images connected to but not necessarily executed in Red Star will have a tag introduced into its code that includes a number based on hardware serial numbers.
"When analysing the OS the first thing that came to our attention is that they have built an own kernel module named rtscan. There is a binary running that is named opprc and a few more binaries, one that seems to simulate/pretend to be some kind of 'virus scanner' and seems to share some code base with opprc," Grunow says.
"The first thing that came to our attention when looking at the functions in the binary was gpsWatermarkingInformation.
"Creating and using media files and documents on RedStar OS can get you into trouble if you are living in North Korea; do not assume that the files can be kept private and cannot be traced back to the creator."
Grunow says the operating system does not watermark files created with the open source OpenOffice word processing suite.
Barely an hour after a news organization published an article about a Top Secret National Security Agency document on Russian hacking, the Justice Department announced charges against a 25-year-old government contractor who a senior federal official says was the leaker of the document.
The May 5, 2017 intelligence document published by The Intercept, an online news organization, describes new details about Russian efforts to hack voting systems in the U.S a week prior to the 2016 presidential election. While the document doesn't say the hacking changed any votes, it "raises the possibility that Russian hacking may have breached at least some elements of the voting system, with disconcertingly uncertain results."
Even as the document was ricocheting around Washington, the Justice Department announced that a criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.
Source: NBC News
Once investigative efforts identified Winner as a suspect, the FBI obtained and executed a search warrant at her residence. According to the complaint, Winner agreed to talk with agents during the execution of the warrant. During that conversation, Winner admitted intentionally identifying and printing the classified intelligence reporting at issue despite not having a "need to know," and with knowledge that the intelligence reporting was classified. Winner further admitted removing the classified intelligence reporting from her office space, retaining it, and mailing it from Augusta, Georgia, to the news outlet, which she knew was not authorized to receive or possess the documents.
Source: Department of Justice
While the document provides a rare window into the NSA's understanding of the mechanics of Russian hacking, it does not show the underlying "raw" intelligence on which the analysis is based. A U.S. intelligence officer who declined to be identified cautioned against drawing too big a conclusion from the document because a single analysis is not necessarily definitive.
Source: The Intercept
How The Intercept Outed Reality Winner
Julian Assange: Alleged NSA leaker 'must be supported'
Bad tradecraft: How the Intercept may have outed its own leaker
WikiLeaks tweet #1: "Suspected Intercept reporter gave US government NSA whistleblower Reality Leigh Winner's post code, printout and her report number" and tweet #2: "WikiLeaks issues a US$10,000 reward for information leading to the public exposure & termination of this 'reporter'".
(Score: 3, Informative) by bradley13 on Saturday June 10, @06:24PM (2 children)
It's all well and good for PDF software to eliminate any little yellow dots, but that doesn't prevent the printer from putting them on paper - that has nothing at all to do with the source document. And what would be the point of printing a document, only to scan it in as PDF?
No, we should be upset that printer firmware puts tracking marks on every document we print. This has been around long enough that we all forget about it, but really, it's just as intrusive as a government GPS tracker on your car. It's supposed to catch criminals, and since law abiding citizens have nothing to hide...where have we heard this before? It's another piece of the totalitarian wet-dream represented by people like Theresa May and her campaign against encryption.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Saturday June 10, @06:53PM (1 child)
>>>And what would be the point of printing a document, only to scan it in as PDF?
Well, it's a great way to definitively strip any identifying metadata from the document. Were I ever to leak a document, it's certainly one of the steps I'd take.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday June 10, @07:08PM
Why not scan the print with OCR and release it as a text file?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @06:40PM
So I'll be able to print money again soon?
