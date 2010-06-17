from the full-life-consequences dept.
In August, Milwaukee's Lake Park saw swarms of Pokémon Go players, some of whom trampled and trashed the area, making a general nuisance of themselves. Not everyone behaved badly, as John Dargle, Jr, director of the Milwaukee County Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture, acknowledged in a letter [PDF] at the time. But a subset of thoughtless gamers created enough of a burden that Milwaukee County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman proposed an ordinance [PDF] to require augmented reality game makers to obtain a permit to use county parks in their apps.
The ordinance was approved and took effect in January. It has become a solution waiting for a problem – according to a spokesperson for Milwaukee County, no game maker has bothered to apply for a permit since then.
[...] Nonetheless, in April, Candy Lab, a maker of augmented reality games based in Nevada, filed a lawsuit "out of genuine fear and apprehension that this ordinance, conceptually and as written, poses a mortal threat not only to Candy Lab AR's new location-based augmented reality game, but also to its entire business model, and, indeed, to the emerging medium of augmented reality as a whole."
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday June 10, @08:15PM (3 children)
Once again, this sort of stuff seems to fall under the "just because your business is on the 'internet' doesn't mean you should have different rules." Here's the actual concern from TFA:
I agree that this list looks a bit draconian at first glance. But although public parks are for the use of the public, in most municipalities, commercial use can be severely restricted. If you operate a business in the public park that brings in large crowds, how many of these "permitting requirements" would you have to conform to? I'd suspect if you wanted to host a large event as a commercial endeavor (say, a rock concert or something) in a public park, they'd probably make you conform to a lot of these.
My perspective is the same rules should apply to all commercial endeavors that seek to make use of the public parks. If these sorts of restrictions would be levied against a physical business with a similar amount of "customers," augmented reality apps should conform to them as well. If these restrictions go beyond those made against physical businesses, then some of the permit requirements should be dropped.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday June 10, @08:20PM (1 child)
Oh, to be clear -- I'm not saying that I agree all such restrictions are necessarily a good idea, even for physical businesses operating partly in the park. But I do think the starting place should be equivalence of regulation between online and offline. Uber and Airbnb, etc. have sometimes correctly drawn attention to overly bureaucratic restrictions or even outright corruption. But that's not the argument the plaintiff appears to be making in this lawsuit, which is apparently centered on how this is burdensome on "augmented reality" apps and such.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 10, @08:31PM
But there is no commercial use of the parks in these circumstances. The difference between a person walking through the park sending texts on their phone and looking for Pokémon on their phone is which app is currently the active/front-most app on their phone.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 10, @08:26PM
Your response seems perfectly reasonable. Let me add another thought.
If the city is "hosting" your "business model" - that is, you are generating revenue through the use of the city's resources, then the city should be reimbursed for the use of those resources. The city should probably be entitled to some portion of the profits, as well, after said reimbursements.
If this were private property, say, on my own fifteen acres of land, I might be willing to allow hordes of people to access my land, for a fee. And, exactly as you suggest, there would be some restrictions. Stay out of the house, for starters - trespassers will be shot, survivors will be shot again. No lights. When the sun goes down, the property goes dark. Any lights will be shot out - and if your hand happens to be in the way, your hand goes with the light. Bring the porta-potties, you're gonna need them. And, I want a couple dollars per head. I don't know how much, really, that would take some thought. I mean, people are going to be a nuisance, even if they obey my simple rules. I want to be paid for that nuisance.
The city is entitled to SOMETHING - the questions is, just what are they entitled to?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday June 10, @08:25PM
Isn't this what the park has rangers for? Fine people for when they break the rules.
