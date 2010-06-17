Older people who received transfusions of young blood plasma have shown improvements in biomarkers related to cancer, Alzheimer's disease and heart disease, New Scientist has learned.

"I don't want to say the word panacea, but here's something about teenagers," Jesse Karmazin, founder of startup Ambrosia, told New Scientist. "Whatever is in young blood is causing changes that appear to make the ageing process reverse."

Since August 2016, Karmazin's company has been transfusing people aged 35 and older with plasma – the liquid component of blood – taken from people aged between 16 and 25. So far, 70 people have been treated, all of whom paid Ambrosia to be included in the study.

[...] The company's trial has been criticised for having no placebo group. "There is no telling what may be down to the placebo effect," says Arne Akbar at University College London. The placebo effect is known to be able to influence biochemistry in the body. Because the treatment cost the participants $8000 each, it's possible those involved would imagine any effects they felt to be bigger than they really were.