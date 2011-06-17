17/06/11/0422222 story
posted by n1 on Sunday June 11, @11:21AM
from the learning-from-history dept.
Around the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Liberty, the Modesto Bee and the Port Huron Times Herald interviewed surviving crew members. The Intercept published two classified documents (NSFW for U.S. government employees):
The first document, a formerly unreleased NSA classification guide, details which elements of the incident the agency still regarded as secret as of 2006. The second lists a series of unauthorized signals intelligence disclosures that “have had a detrimental effect on our ability to produce intelligence against terrorist targets and other targets of national concern.” Remarkably, information relevant to the attack on the Liberty falls within this highly secret category.
