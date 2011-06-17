Troubled streaming music service Pandora has finally found a white knight of sorts to boost it with a cash injection as it looks to improve its business: SiriusXM has just announced it will be investing $480 million in cash into publicly traded Pandora, which will give the satellite radio company around 16 percent ownership of Pandora on an as-converted basis. Along with this, Pandora has offloaded a large asset: it's selling Ticketfly, the ticketing service that it acquired in October 2015 for $450 million, to Eventbrite for $200 million.

It also will enter into a distribution partnership with Eventbrite as part of that deal.

The two moves bring Pandora into a new chapter in how it will develop its business: the company today still makes most of its money from advertising around free listeners, although it has been working on building paid tiers to supplement that for some time now. In the meantime, the stock's main boost since last year has been the fact that it's been the subject of takeover speculation.