Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. has acquired a 16% stake of the music streaming and recommendation service Pandora, and Pandora has offloaded Ticketfly:
Troubled streaming music service Pandora has finally found a white knight of sorts to boost it with a cash injection as it looks to improve its business: SiriusXM has just announced it will be investing $480 million in cash into publicly traded Pandora, which will give the satellite radio company around 16 percent ownership of Pandora on an as-converted basis. Along with this, Pandora has offloaded a large asset: it's selling Ticketfly, the ticketing service that it acquired in October 2015 for $450 million, to Eventbrite for $200 million.
It also will enter into a distribution partnership with Eventbrite as part of that deal.
The two moves bring Pandora into a new chapter in how it will develop its business: the company today still makes most of its money from advertising around free listeners, although it has been working on building paid tiers to supplement that for some time now. In the meantime, the stock's main boost since last year has been the fact that it's been the subject of takeover speculation.
Reuters had previously reported that Pandora was given 30 days by a private equity firm to find an alternative offer to its $150 million investment offer.
A Tuesday copyright roundtable discussion, hosted by Nashville's Belmont University and led by the House Judiciary Committee, opened with one of the past year's most successful songwriters announcing just how little money he'd made from more than 178 million streams of a song he co-wrote: $5,679.
That means Nashville songwriter Kevin Kadish, the co-writer of the hit 2014 Meghan Trainor song "All About That Bass," made close to $31.90 for every million streams. According to a report by The Tennessean, Kadish didn't clarify to the roundtable's five members of the House of Representatives exactly how the songwriting proceeds were split between himself and Trainor (who shared songwriting credits on "Bass"), but he did allege that the average streaming-service payout for a song's songwriting team is roughly $90 per million streams.
"That's as big a song as a songwriter can have in their career, and number one in 78 countries," Kadish said. "But you're making $5,600. How do you feed your family?"
Of course, Kadish doesn't only make money from streams, but presumably has an additional income from touring and merchandise.
In the ongoing battle for streaming music supremacy, Pandora may be among the oldest services, but it also has the least differentiators. Apple Music offers radio channels, Rdio lets you choose your music, and Spotify gives you that on top of offline play. But Pandora for most of its time has settled for curated, related-listening style channels where users could skip a limited number of songs and fine-tune the auto-selection.
Today, however, Pandora announced an acquisition that could hint at a change. For $450 million in money and assets, the company purchased Ticketfly, one of the leading live music ticket sites competing against the LiveNation Ticketmaster behemoths.
"This is a game-changer for Pandora—and much more importantly—a game-changer for music," said Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews in a press release. "Over the past 10 years, we have amassed the largest, most engaged audience in streaming music history. With Ticketfly, we will thrill music lovers and lift ticket sales for artists as the most effective marketplace for connecting music makers and fans."
Let's hope they give Ticketmaster a run for their money.
[Pandora,] the veteran online radio provider said Thursday it will let listeners can[sic] skip more songs and replay tracks if they watch an extra ad. For $5 a month, paid members get those perks without any commercials plus a mode for listening offline, in a revamped subscription called Pandora Plus.
The announcement marks the most substantive change to Pandora's service in years by giving its listeners more control. It's also a step toward the kind of on-demand subscription music service popularized by newer rivals like Spotify and Apple Music.
There's also a github-hosted, command-line-based tool called pianobar that lets you skip all Pandora ads for free.
Pandora, which dominates internet radio but has seen its model eclipsed by music streaming companies such as Spotify, said Monday it was open to buyers after securing a fresh $150 million.
Jim Feuille, the chairman of Pandora's board who a decade earlier pushed the model of free access, stepped down with the announcement that private equity firm KKR was injecting $150 million.
"Having secured a significant financial commitment from KKR to strengthen the company's balance sheet, we have positioned the company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the financing is set to close," Feuille said in a statement.
The company appointed Tim Leiweke, the former CEO of entertainment and sporting event giant AEG, to seek out new directors for the board and evaluate options.
"The board is squarely focused on maximizing stockholder value as we move ahead," he said. Pandora's shares tumbled more than two percent Monday even as Wall Street struck a new record.
