from the if-you-build-it-you-can-make-them-happy...-or-homicidal dept.
Winston Churchill said in 1943: "We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us,".
Now neuroscientists and psychologists have found the connections. Specialized brain cells in the hippocampal region are attuned to the geometry and arrangement of the spaces we inhabit. But this is something architects seems to ignore at the peril of those forced to live in their creations.
Researchers has made use of wearable devices such as bracelets that monitor skin conductance which is a marker of physiological arousal. To gauge the impact of environments.
It has been found that if a façade is complex and interesting, it affects people in a positive way; negatively if it is simple and monotonous. Access to green space such as woodland or a park can offset some of the stress of city living. People feel better in rooms with curved edges and rounded contours than in sharp-edged rectangular rooms – though, tellingly perhaps is that design students preferred the opposite.
Objects and artefacts in public spaces nudges people physically closer together and makes it more likely they would talk to each other, a process called "triangulation". An example is the Rockefeller Center in New York City there by placing benches alongside the yew trees in its basement concourse instead of the people-repelling spikes the management had originally wanted, transformed the way people behaved.
To make people feel connected to a place they need to know how things relate to each other spatially. In other words, there needs to be a sense of direction. This applies both outdoors and indoors.
One visible rebellion against prescribed routes of architects and planners are the paths across grassy curbs and parks marking people's preferred paths across the city.
Adopt to human scale, making sidewalks, bike lanes, parks and public access water.
A number of studies have shown that growing up in a city doubles the chances of someone developing schizophrenia, and increases the risk for other mental disorders such as depression and chronic anxiety. The main trigger appears to be what researchers call "social stress" – the lack of social bonding and cohesion in neighborhoods.
These are probably examples of good architecture:
Jakriborg (New Urbanism)
Art Nouveau
And there is also bad..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @03:03PM (1 child)
Vastu shastra [wikipedia.org] is traditionally thought to be a system which links the mood of its inhabitants to the architecture. Very ancient, not much scientific progress from I suppose a thousand years, but Indians still take its suggestions into account while choosing an accommodation.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday June 11, @03:33PM
Feng Shui [wikipedia.org] might be worth mentioning too. Seems popular in some western social circles.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @03:11PM (2 children)
The best, cheapest, and most human friendly architecture, are stacks of boxes, each indistinguishable from the other, in rows and columns. Suppose you come home drunk and find the wrong house - it shouldn't make any difference. So, some other man's old lady rags on you for hours, for coming home drunk. Does it make a difference? One box is as good as another, right?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @03:13PM
We may want to ask our resident lesbian if one box is as good as another.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @03:52PM
In a local neighborhood of similar houses (all built by the same developer), a drunk guy stumbled into a neighbors house...and after very little warning by the homeowner, the drunk was shot dead. He wasn't doing anything criminal (except accidental home invasion), just being stupid drunk.
Not a good idea to make all the houses look the same.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @03:13PM (1 child)
I heard that this "evidence-based design" area of research is worse than social psych, or even cancer research:
http://andrewgelman.com/2017/04/27/whole-fleet-wansinks-architecture-design-trillion-dollar-industry-founded-pseudoscience/ [andrewgelman.com]
I've never read a paper from that area myself, and don't see one linked from the summary, so I have no idea if that is accurate.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday June 11, @03:20PM
“obesity and diabetes are caused by not enough access to nature for the poor”
That would seem to suggest that there are no phat phucks in rural areas? Bullshit. Phat phucks, phat chicks, phat heifers, phat children, and just plain phat phatties, they're all here. Maybe the per capita rate is a little lower, but I wouldn't take any bets on that. Obesity and diabetes are the result of eating crap diets, and not getting proper exercise. They have almost nothing to do with how close to nature you live. I say "almost". Obese people who live near a lot of predatory animals may not live long enough to procreate.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
Reply to This
Parent