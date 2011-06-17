from the just-look-at-the-comments-below dept.
NASA chief scientist weighs in
Americans are "under siege" from disinformation designed to confuse the public about the threat of climate change, Nasa's former chief scientist has said.
Speaking to the Guardian, Ellen Stofan, who left the US space agency in December, said that a constant barrage of half-truths had left many Americans oblivious to the potentially dire consequences of continued carbon emissions, despite the science being unequivocal.
"We are under siege by fake information that's being put forward by people who have a profit motive," she said, citing oil and coal companies as culprits. "Fake news is so harmful because once people take on a concept it's very hard to dislodge it."
During the past six months, the US science community has woken up to this threat, according to Stofan, and responded by ratcheting up efforts to communicate with the public at the grassroots level as well as in the mainstream press.
"The harder part is this active disinformation campaign," she said before her appearance at Cheltenham Science Festival this week. "I'm always wondering if these people honestly believe the nonsense they put forward. When they say 'It could be volcanoes' or 'the climate always changes'... to obfuscate and to confuse people, it frankly makes me angry."
Stofan added that while "fake news" is frequently characterised as a problem in the right-leaning media, she saw evidence of an "erosion of people's ability to scrutinise information" across the political spectrum. "All of us have a responsibility," she said. "There's this attitude of 'I read it on the internet therefore it must be true'."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @06:48PM (1 child)
Fake news arose as soon as trump entered the scene. Coincidence? I think not. Donald is tweeting at 3AM for one reason only. He stays up and writes all of the fake news you see.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @06:55PM
Fake news pointed out those other evil Fake news supported by alternative facts.
But be assured, I can now announce: Reality is over. You can relax!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @06:58PM (2 children)
The average human is as dumb as a pile of bricks, and roughly half of humans are even dumber than that.
That is why democracy is a terrible idea; it gives equal voices to unequal people.
Capitalism is the only real solution: The weight of a person's "vote" depends on how productive that person's previous "votes" have been.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @07:03PM (1 child)
Well then, be prepared to lose *YOUR* vote; but that's ok, right?
It always surprises me that people who argue for exclusion always argue from the point of view that /they/ will remain in the group of the powerful. They never seem to grasp that -looking back at our history- it will backfire and they will find themselves in the out-group at some point instead...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 11, @07:07PM
Try again.
